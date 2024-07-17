50 Cent Reacts To Eminem's New Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): 'It Takes Me A While To Understand'

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is perhaps Eminem's most famous and successful stan. In a congratulatory social media post on Monday, July 15th, 50 Cent hailed Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which dropped last week. Along with offering the highest praise, his caption echoed what most stans had been thinking—deciphering the lyrics.

50 Cent lauds Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Sharing his incomprehension at the intricacies in Eminem’s work, he posted a part of the chorus of the song titled Evil. Fifty wrote: "Yo @eminem sh** is crazy it takes me a while to understand the details of this one."

On July 12th, The Death of Slim Shady was released with 19 songs, which came four years after Eminem’s previous album Music to Be Murdered By that claimed the top position on Billboard 200 in 2020. The recent release had a lead single titled Houdini featuring Without Me throwback visuals that dropped in May with cameo appearances by celebrities like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Pete Davidson among others.

Eminem recently posted a PSA warning listeners to play the album in the order of the listed tracks as they unfold the story of this intricately conceptual album. Evil is the fifth song from this new album in which Em sings:

"Evil (Yeah), I'm so evil

Rotten to the core, a f**kin' twisted cerebral

I'm so evil, so evil

It's obvious that I am not like other people."

Eminem and 50 Cent's decades-old friendship and collaborations

Eminem and 50 Cent have established themselves as one of the most influential duos to ever grace the genre of hip-hop. Ever since Fifty signed to Shady Records, they have been inseparable. Hits like Patiently Waiting, Crack a Bottle, Gatman & Robbin, My Life, and Is This Love stand out from their numerous works together, but there are many more such collaborations between them throughout these past two decades.

In an interview published by Billboard previously, Fifty talked about how their friendship and his feelings towards Em have evolved over time. He admitted that due to Em being naturally modest, he would sometimes call him requesting to rap on his next song. His humble nature would make 50 wonder and ask him, "You know I’m on your label, right? Yeah, whatever you need me to do." All these times, 50 Cent appreciated the humility and was enthusiastic to make the collaboration, accepting Eminem’s respect.

Some of their greatest collabs include:

Patiently Waiting (Album: Get Rich or Die Tryin' by 50 Cent)

(Album: Get Rich or Die Tryin' by 50 Cent) Never Enough (Album: Encore, 2004)

(Album: Encore, 2004) Jimmy Crack Corn (Album: Eminem Presents: The Re-Up, 2006)

(Album: Eminem Presents: The Re-Up, 2006) Crack a Bottle (with Dr. Dre)

(with Dr. Dre) Remember The Name (feat. Ed Sheeran, Eminem & 50 Cent)

(feat. Ed Sheeran, Eminem & 50 Cent) Is This Love ('09)

You Don't Know (Album: Eminem Presents: The Re-Up, 2006)

The Death of Slim Shady is available on music streaming platforms.

