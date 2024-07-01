90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Garner Defends Fiancé Sarper Amid Backlash Over SHOCKING His 'Body Count'

Shekinah Garner is united with her fiancé, who is being criticized for his exposure to secrets. In contrast, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way actress bashes critics who have attacked her would-be husband Sarper. Meanwhile, the man has been said to confess on one occasion that he slept with over two thousand five hundred females.

Garner condemns Sarper’s sl*t-shaming. She maintains that it is not right to judge someone based on their past actions but at the same time acknowledges that sleeping with all those people may not have been such a good idea after all. Nevertheless, she appreciates Sarper for telling the truth.

Sarper’s admission has caused trust issues between them. Garner explains how it feels harder when she moves away from Turkey where they stay together. This creates more distance between them making things difficult.

Life in Turkey and future plans

Garner has experienced life differently since moving to Turkey. Her discussion suggests whether their relocation will be permanent or temporary in nature. She informs fans about her life there and how she has been coping with it so far.

Many fans were shocked by Sarper’s confession made on 90 Day Fiancé. Some viewers interpreted his casualness when talking about his exes as bragging. In a tell-all episode, the star revealed he felt ashamed of what he had done regarding promiscuity; interestingly enough, he advised Shekinah against mentioning any of her previous relationships either.

Upcoming season insights

Many problems need to be settled by Shekinah and Sarper within themselves. The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way starts on Monday on TLC and viewers can follow their journey then. More drama will unfold due to this program revealing details concerning their relationship and the trials faced by these individuals.

