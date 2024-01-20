Did Khloe Kardashian Get A New Nose? Netizens Speculate Plastic Surgery As She Gets Papped In Colorado

Khloe Kardashian has long been subjected to speculation about her changing appearance over the years. The reality star was recently photographed in Aspen, Colorado, sparking fresh rumors about her nose. In the unedited paparazzi photos, Kardashian's nose appears slimmer with a refined tip, noticeably different from how it looked in past photos.

Netizens were quick to speculate that Khloe Kardashian may have undergone rhinoplasty to alter the shape and size of her nose. "Her nose looks so different. It's obvious she got a nose job," commented one user on social media. "There's no way that's the same nose from years ago. The tip is way thinner now," added another.

Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance Over The Years

This isn't the first time Khloe Kardashian's appearance has come under intense scrutiny. She has long dismissed rumors of any other facial procedures besides a single nose job in her early 20s done by Dr. Raj Kinodia. However, plastic surgeons point out she has likely had additional work done to her jawline, lips, and cheeks over the years as well.

In a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, the reality star finally revealed more about her past cosmetic enhancements. "I've had one nose job that I love. I want to be honest about it," the socialite said before adding that she has also tried Botox and fillers but did not like the results.

Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Past Cosmetic Work

Khloe Kardashian has always been open about wanting a nose job to make her profile slimmer and more refined. In 2018, she even posted on her Instagram about thinking of getting rhinoplasty surgery every day for over a decade.

Kardashian credits Dr. Kinodia for giving her the nose she always wanted. "I'm always looking for ways to feel good and to look good. I'm not against surgery - if anything, I'm almost pro-surgery," she said.

While the model maintains she has only undergone one nose job so far, the unretouched photos from her Colorado getaway continue to fuel speculation among fans that she may have had additional work done to refine her nose shape further over the years. However, without confirmation from Khloe Kardashian herself, the exact extent of any other alleged procedures will likely remain just speculation among netizens.

