Aaron Taylor-Johnson Debuts New Clean Shaved Look After Months of Sporting a Beard and Long Hair

Recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson shocked fans by shaving off his signature mustache and beard. The 34-year-old actor shared the transformation on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

He posted side-by-side photos: one showing him with long hair and a bushy beard, and the other with a clean-shaven look.

He captioned the images, “From one look…” above the photo with his previous appearance, and “…to another” above the new clean-faced selfie.

In the first photo, Aaron Taylor-Johnson sported a long beard, wet-looking, combed-back hair that curled at the nape of his neck, a pink shirt with open buttons, and aviator sunglasses.

In contrast, his new look features light stubble instead of a full beard. In a gym selfie, Taylor-Johnson wears an orange tank top and the same charm necklace from the earlier photo, but his hair is shaved. He’s seen flexing in front of a mirror, showcasing his clean-shaven appearance.

Though Taylor-Johnson, known for his role in Anna Karenina, often prefers long hair and a beard, this isn’t the first time he’s gone clean-shaven. He previously shaved for the cover of GQ Mexico in May and appeared similarly clean-shaven at the Bullet Train film premiere in July 2022 alongside Brad Pitt.

Recent speculation suggests that Taylor-Johnson might be a contender for the next James Bond, and his change in appearance could hint at a new role. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing him with a beard in Kraven the Hunter, set to release in December.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Did Cole Sprouse’s Role In Riverdale Affect His Brother Dylan Sprouse? Find Out As Elder Twin Spills Beans

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in the upcoming David Mackenzie film Fuze, alongside Theo James. The thriller will be produced by Gillian Berrie, known for her work on Outlaw King and Tetris, for Sigma Films, with Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant also serving as producers for Anton.

The film's director of photography is Giles Nuttgens, who previously worked on Hell or High Water.

This project will mark the second collaboration between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and David Mackenzie, following their work together on Outlaw King in 2018. Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming roles include portraying an anti-hero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter and appearing in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Shooting for Fuze is scheduled to begin in mid-2024.

ALSO READ: Most Unexpected Twists In Too Hot To Handle Season 6; Check Them Out