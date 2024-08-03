How Did Cole Sprouse’s Role In Riverdale Affect His Brother Dylan Sprouse? Find Out As Elder Twin Spills Beans

Dylan Sprouse opens up about his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, and him getting into the role of Jughead in Riverdale. In conversation with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, the elder twin shared that he knew what his brother was getting into after he signed the Netflix show.

Though the Beautiful Disaster actor is proud of what his brother has gained from such a major show, Sprouse claimed that it had an effect on the duo's personal lives as he could not meet the Five Feet Apart actor as often.

When Cohen asked the actor if he ever thought that instead of Cole, he should have been a part of the series, Dylan responded that he had no regrets whatever. However, "I would say the biggest thing that sucked was that I just didn’t get to see my brother as often." Apart from praising Cole and his role in the Netflix series, Sprouse revealed the dark side of his twin brother.

Speaking with Cohen, the Beautiful Wedding actor revealed, "I’m going to be real frank with you. I knew what he was getting into by signing up for a CW Network television show in Vancouver.”

To get the conversation going, the TV host added, "It was a lot of what you had been through before.” Sprouse further continued, "Totally. Except this is a moody, strange show that shoots mostly night shoots in a town that’s virtually dead. A ghost town. So he wasn’t a huge fan, realistically, of the time spent up there, even though he loves his cast and crew, and he loves everybody."

"It was a tough shoot, man. I think anyone would say that," Dylan concluded. After the completion of Riverdale, Cole Sprouse appeared in Lisa Frankenstein and Tony Dorfman’s I Wish You All the Best, along with Lena Dunham and Alexandra D'Addario. Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse played the lead role in Beautiful Disaster and Beautiful Wedding. Currently, the elder twin is promoting his upcoming thriller film, The Duel.

In his personal life, the After actor married his partner and model, Barbara Palvin, in an intimate ceremony hosted in Hungary.

The Duel is out in the theaters.

