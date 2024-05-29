Theo James To Star Alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson In Fuze; Here's All We Know About David Mackenzie’s Heist Thriller

If you are a fan of stories that speak of intriguing plans and a great heist, you are in for a treat. Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are set to star in the latest David Mackenzie movie Fuze.

Continue reading to know the details of this heist thriller that will even take you on a tour of World War II.

Theo James to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Known for his epic portrayal in movies like The Gentlemen, and the mind-blowing Divergent series, Theo James is now set to appear alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a new film titled Fuze, as per a report by Variety.

While the details of their roles have not been revealed yet, the report suggests that the film will be directed by David Mackenzie. Fuze is being penned by Ben Hopkins, the scriptwriter who has given us the exceptional Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie as well as Simon Magus.

As per the synopsis shared by Variety, the movie will talk about a tale of a newly discovered, “unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site.”

James had previously worked with some of the best directors in the industry such as Guy Ritchie and more. His credits also include a famous HBO series, The Time Traveler’s Wife.

The Lying and Stealing actor even earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Cameron Sullivan in season 2 of the drama series The White Lotus. Apart from his lead role in Fuze, James will soon be seen in The Monkey.

About Fuze

Gillian Berrie, known for Outlaw King as well as Tetris, will be producing the thriller for Sigma Films. The movie will even have Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant, as producers for Anton.

Another big name from the Hollywood film industry, the cinematographer of Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens, is a part of the creative team, working as the director of photography.

This movie will be the latest collaboration between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and David Mackenzie, after their 2018 epic Outlaw King.

Talking about Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming project, the actor will be seen as an anti-hero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. He is also set to star in Nosferatu by Robert Eggers.

The filming of Fuze will start in July this year.

