Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters pass away in tragic plane crash: Report

Actor Christian Oliver, 51, and his two daughters, Annik 12, and Madita 10 tragically passed away in a plane crash near Petit Nevis Island in the eastern Caribbean on Thursday.

The small single-engine plane took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm and was headed to St. Lucia but nose-dived into the Caribbean sea midway, confirmed the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in a statement on Thursday.

All four people on the plane, including Oliver and his two daughters and a pilot identified as Robert Sachs were pronounced dead. Their bodies were recovered from the plane and the sea and have been sent for post-mortem for further investigation.

The plane faced difficulties as soon as it took off

St. Vincent Times, a local paper reported that the residents said they heard a sputtering sound as soon as the plane took off. A local resident, Danroy Joseph told the outlet, “It sounded like when a vehicle is struggling, you know, stalling, struggling for power to go up a hill.”

Christian Oliver was also known as Christian Klepser. His acting credits include The Good German, The Three Musketeers, Speed Racer, The Baby-Sitters Club, and more.

Christian Oliver was on vacation with his two daughters

Oliver’s last Instagram post featured a beautiful tropical beach. “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love…2024 her [sic] we come!”

The family of three appeared to be vacationing in the Caribbean.

Christian Oliver is survived by his ex-wife Jessica Muzur with whom he shared his two daughters. The couple was reportedly divorced and Christian was single at the time of his death.

He was filming for his upcoming project titled Forever Hold Your Peace

Forever Hold Your Peace director Nick Lyon took to Instagram to pay tribute to his actor. Posting a picture of Oliver he wrote “Rest in Peace my friend.”

Bai Ling, the actress for Christian Oliver's last film Forever Hold Your Peace also expressed grief and paid tribute to her late co-actor on Instagram.

“Dear Christian Oliver @christianoliverofficial with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed, including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean’s. He was having holidays,” she wrote in the caption of a photo she posted of herself and the late actor.

“I just could not believe it is the truth, the last we worked filming in #hollywood was December 20th, 2023, just right before Christmas,” she added.

