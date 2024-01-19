Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Allegedly Break Up AGAIN; All We Know So Far

In the realm of celebrity relationships, the romance between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli has become a captivating saga of on-again, off-again twists and turns. The duo first caught the public eye in December 2021, shortly after Elordi's breakup with Kaia Gerber. Since then, their journey has been marked by temporary separations, quiet reunions, and a deliberate effort to keep their connection away from the prying eyes of the media.

December 2021: A fresh start

In December 2021, the gossip mills were buzzing when Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were first spotted together, just a month after Elordi's breakup with Kaia Gerber. Both of them had recently ended previous relationships, and sources revealed they were taking things slow, not eager to dive into anything serious.

August 2022: A temporary parting

By August 2022, the duo decided to part ways. Sources claimed that Elordi wasn't seeking a serious commitment, but the two enjoyed spending time together. It seemed like a brief break as, not long after, they were seen strolling around Los Angeles together in September 2022.

June 2023: Rekindling the flame

Rumors of reconciliation swirled as Elordi and Giannulli were spotted getting close again. Throughout the past month or two, they traveled together extensively, even venturing to New York and Italy.

After some time apart, the pair wanted to test if their connection still existed. According to insiders, their happiness was evident, and friends wouldn't be surprised if they officially got back together.

November 2023: Keeping it low-key

Despite being in the public eye, Elordi and Giannulli have never commented publicly on their relationship. In a November 2023 interview with GQ, Elordi gracefully deflected questions about his dating life, appreciating the space given by the outlet. Their discretion contrasts with Elordi's previous public Instagram relationship with Kaia Gerber.

Elordi's past with Kaia Gerber

In November 2020, Elordi went official with Gerber on Instagram, posting Halloween photos of them dressed as Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Three years later, Elordi portrayed Elvis in the 2023 film Priscilla. Despite the official status on Instagram, Elordi and Gerber's relationship eventually ended. Gerber later found love with actor Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe in 2023 for his role in the film Elvis.

While Elordi and Giannulli's relationship remains private, the twists and turns of their journey echo the complexities of modern romance. In a world where relationships often play out on social media, these two have chosen to navigate the highs and lows of love away from the public eye. Only time will tell whether their story concludes with a happily-ever-after or takes another unexpected turn.

