Adam Brody Looks Back At His Gilmore Girls Character; Comments On If His Role As Dave Rygalski Deserves ‘Best Boyfriend’ Title

Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody looks back at one of his popular characters, Dave Rygalski, that the actor portrayed in Gilmore Girls. In conversation with Elle Magazine, The O.C. star shared that while his role was not placed in the show for a long time, yet it created a huge impact on the audience, especially leaving a mark as an ideal boyfriend. Reflecting on his GG character, Brody claimed that he isn’t sure how Dave Rygalski would have behaved in a long-term relationship.

While talking to the media portal, the Hollywood star elaborated, "No, he wasn't around that long.” He further added, "We don't know how he would have been in the long term. He could have been love bombing.”

Dave’s character won the audience’s heart in Season 3 of the TV series, when he meets with Lane’s mother, who is strictly religious, and tells her that he read the entire Bible in one night, which would make her allow Lane to go on a prom with Brody’s character.

While the fans loved the chemistry between Lane and Dave, their romance was short-lived as the latter had to leave for California, where he attended his college. Later, Lane went on to marry her fellow band member, Zack Van Gerbig, and the duo had kids together.

Gilmore Girls aired on the CW network from 2000 till 2007 and the storyline majorly revolved around the characters of Rory and Lorelai, who were portrayed by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel respectively. The show also starred, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy and Scott Patterson.

On the contrary to Brody’s comments, Keiko Agena, confessed to E!News thatr she believed that her character from Gilmore Girls was drifted towards Dave every once in a while. She stated, "As rock 'n roll as she said she was, I think she would be pretty above board, but I think there is some lovelorn heartsickness over that relationship.”

The actress further explained, "Maybe some daydreams. I don't know that she would ever act on anything, but a friendship for sure."

As for his recent work, Brody stars as Noah the Rabbi in the Netflix series, Nobody Wants This, alongside Kristen Bell. The episodes are available on the streamer.

