NBC Announces Fall 2024 Premieres Ft Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, And The Voice

NBC has just announced its exciting lineup for the 2024-2025 season, and there is a lot to look forward to! Fans can rejoice because popular shows such as Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, and The Voice are set to return as per PEOPLE. In addition, three new scripted series have debuted, so there's always something new to watch.

Premiere week kicks off with The Voice and Brilliant Minds

NBC's fall premiere week begins on Monday, September 23. The season 27 premiere of The Voice will air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will return as coaches this season, while Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will make their debut. Following The Voice, the new medical drama Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto, will air at 10 p.m.

Brilliant Minds is based on the life and work of renowned author and physician Oliver Sacks. The show will follow a neurologist (played by Quinto) and his interns as they explore the complexities of the human mind.

Mid-week premieres: Chicago series and Law & Order

The Dick Wolf-produced Chicago series returns on Wednesday, September 25. The schedule will start with Chicago Med at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m.

Law and Order fans can mark their calendars for Thursday, October 3. Law & Order will premiere its 24th season at 8 p.m., followed by the 26th season of Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. Shanola Hampton will return to the second season of Found at 10 p.m., playing missing persons advocate Gabi Mosely.

New scripted series: Happy's Place, St. Denis Medical, and Brilliant Minds

NBC will debut three new scripted series this season. Happy's Place will premiere on Friday, October 18, from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn co-star in the sitcom. It follows a family's efforts to save their restaurant business after the death of its patriarch. Lopez vs. Lopez will air its season 3 premiere from 8:30-9 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 12 at 8 p.m., NBC will debut St. Denis Medical, a new comedy series. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman star in the mockumentary, which is executive produced by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin from Superstore.

The series depicts the medical staff of an Oregon hospital as they strive to care for their patients. The show will return the following week at its regular 8 p.m. time slot, followed by the season three premiere of Night Court at 8:30 p.m.

The season 19 finale of America's Got Talent will air on Tuesday, September 24, from 9-11 p.m. This will clear the way for the return of The Irrational, an investigative drama that will premiere its second season on Tuesday, October 1 at 10 p.m.

