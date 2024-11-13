Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood To Move To a Farm Was Her Best Decision

Amanda Seyfried has finally managed to strike the work-life balance she has always craved with the decision to move away from the busy Hollywood industry. While she did begin her journey from the showbiz world in Hollywood, the energy of living in the city turned out to be a bit much, which is how The Dropout actress moved into a farm in Upstate New York, where she raised her two kids with her husband.

Seyfried has now spent a handful of years in the serenity of her farm in Upstate New York and there isn’t anything that she would want to change. In an interview with Forbes, the Mamma Mia! star made it very clear how relocating to her farm early in her life, before she had kids, was an amazing decision that she had made.

She further elucidated how the rural landscapes and lifestyle granted her the serenity and peace of mind that she desperately needed, which was otherwise unattainable by city life. The Crowded Room star said, "I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace, and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does." She stressed how this decision has improved her mental health as well.

Moving to the farm even made her city escapades fun trips, as according to her, the joy of coming back to her home is incomparable. She added, "The next day I’ll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals."

The Mean Girls star also explained how her bond with animals, particularly her 15-year-old Australian Shepherd Finn, improved after relocating to the farm. The connection she shares with her pets is cherished by her, and she has come to appreciate the bonds between humans and animals. Apart from Finn, she has started to look after other animals on the farms, which she finds both exciting and fulfilling.

Although Amanda Seyfried continues to be one of the most well-known names in Hollywood, she has decided to lead a more personal life outside of the industry’s lighting. She has joined the likes of other celebs and Hollywood A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey, Modern Family's Ariel Winter, and How I Met Your Mother's Jason Segel, who relocated away from Hollywood for a more down-to-earth life.

