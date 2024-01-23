America's Most Wanted Season 2: Streaming Details; Where To Watch The Sequel Online?

The popularity of true crime stories in our pop-culture has been steadily on the rise for a long time in the media. The thrill and danger of true crime stories have a strange way of engaging the viewers which makes for an intriguing watch.

Though this overabundance of true crime content can lead to come confusion for the viewers of the genre on what exactly they want to watch. This overproduction also causes some mediocre or downright bad content to be brought to our screens, leading to a bad experience for the viewers.

But there is one series, which has been pretty good in terms of depicting true crime stories with decent quality. That is America’s Most Wanted. The series is set to make its return for a second season this year.

ALSO READ: American Horror Story Season 12 to air soon; Release date, star cast, plot and all you need to know

When and where to watch America’s Most Wanted season 2?

With its first season, America’s Most Wanted won over the audience with its ingenious blend of investigative zeal and reality tv flair. The show which is hosted by John Walsh who is accompanied by his son Callahan is an informative as well as an entertaining ride.

With its second season, the show is set to take the formula they used in the first season and make true crime stories accessible for all, once again. The series first premiered in 2011, and is set to make its return this year.

Advertisement

The true crime show made its premiere on January 22, 2024 on Fox. New episodes of the show will be available to watch every Monday at 9 PM ET/PT.

The second season of the show is set to have 8 episodes, which will detail various true crime stories. Some of the titles for the second season are as follows:

The Hunt For Robert Massie

Cold Case Killer: The Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer

The Vanishing Act: The Search for Lisa Manderach

The second season features many more episodes like these which are supposed to examine these true crime stories from the show’s unique lens.

ALSO READ: American Horror Story Season 12: Kim Kardashian gets full horror rebrand in new first look with Emma Roberts

Why is America's Most Wanted a unique true crime show?

America’s Most Wanted is a unique blend of reality and entertainment that is powered by the dynamic duo of John and Callahan Walsh. The father-son duo are really good at presenting these true crime stories with a point of view that is usually not seen in other shows on television right now.

Apart from this, the show is unique in its approach that it demands the participation of the viewer and makes them an active participant in the investigative nature of the show. The show is also known to have a real life impact and has been hailed as a platform which has helped in the capturing of real criminals. All of these elements make America’s Most Wanted a must watch for any true crime fan.

ALSO READ: Who does Kim Kardashian play in the American Horror Story? Exploring reality TV star's potential villainous character