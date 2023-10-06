Revisit the time Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his daughter came to be named 'India'; DEETS Inside

Chris Hemsworth and his beautiful wife Elsa Pataky share three children together: India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan. What caught our attention is the fact that the power couple have named their children based on more than an unmethodical selection. Their children's names reflected their experiences, memories, and deep-seated emotions. Chris Hemsworth had earlier spoken about why he chose to name his eldest daughter India.

Chris Hemsworth revealed why he named his daughter India

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot back in 2010 and welcomed their first child later in 2012. Two years later they gave birth to twins Sasha and Tristan. The name for their first child India is inspired by the nation which the duo holds very close to their hearts. In an interview with IANS, Hemsworth revealed that, “My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from.”

On the other hand, the Thor actor also spent a considerable amount of time shooting for Extraction in India. He shared in the interview, “I love the place and the people.” In a separate interview with a news portal, he revealed, “I have such pleasant memories of people and interactions there and a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. There was real excitement for us shooting there. We had never shot there before. From the crew, it felt like there were not many films like this being shot there so there was a unique sort of originality to it.”

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have a special connection with India

Chris Hemsworth is also inspired by Bollywood. Proof lies in the viral video where he mimicked Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue, ‘Bade Bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain.’ As reported by Man’s World India, lovebirds Chris and Elsa visited India back in 2016. They participated in a Spanish adventure show called Planeta Calleja, where they explored the breathtaking mountains of Ladakh. Sources revealed that they travelled to Changtang, in northern and western Tibet and then to southeastern Ladakh. They later took to their social media handles, to share pictures from the adventurous trip.

Chris Hemsworth has a series of releases lined up for him. His movie Furiosa is set to release in 2024. Additionally, he will also star in two MCU movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

