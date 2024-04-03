Is Chris Hemsworth Writing A Memoir After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease? Sources REVEAL

Chris Hemsworth is planning to write a memoir after discovering the potential risk of Alzheimer's disease. The actor was made aware of the disease while filming for Limitless.

Chris Hemsworth is planning on penning a memoir. The Thor actor made the decision after learning that he was at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. The disease is said to be genetic, and the actor is concerned that he will soon develop it. The Marvel star revealed that he made the discovery while shooting for the Disney+ series, Limitless. The Australian native further shared that he is between eight and ten times more likely to be hit by the memory loss disease. 

What Did The Sources Close To The Actor Say About The Memoir?

Speaking to an entertainment portal, sources close to Hemsworth revealed that the actor has been taking the idea of the memoir seriously, and has been working towards it religiously. The insiders shared, “His biggest worry was his family and knowing there would be a day when his kids would be looking after him. It's given him a much deeper perspective on life.” They further added, “Chris started jotting down ideas for his book after his 40th birthday last August.”

Moreover, the Avengers actor’s friend, too, commented on the memoir that seems to be in progress. He said, “Things weren't that serious until last week, when he hired one of LA's top literary agents. He doesn't want this to be another boring celebrity memoir.” The friend continued to say, “Nor does he have any plans to spill celebrity secrets, but he does want to talk about his role as a modern-day dad and staying healthy.”

Chris Hemsworth’s Personal Life

Chris Hemsworth, on the personal front, has been a complete family man with a wife and three children. Hemsworth married Elsa Pataky in 2010, soon after connecting at an event few months ago. The couple has always talked about finding the right balance in their relationship and has been working on it for the past 14 years.

Speaking of the same, Hemsworth told Hello Magazine, "I love acting, but having balance is important to me. So, if something comes along that fits into my life and lets me work close to home, then I'm happy to do it." 

The duo was soon blessed with three children, and after the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor took a break from acting and has been spending time with his family. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Extraction actor said, “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with. Hemsworth will return as Thor for the MCU’s untitled film. 

 

What do people ask about Chris Hemsworth?

Will Chris Hemsworth return as Thor?
Chris Hemsworth is likely to return as Thor in the upcoming MCU movie.
