Andrea Bocelli And Shania Twain Pair Up For A Classical Twist On Latter's 1998 Hit In New Duets Album

Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain have teamed up for an unexpected collaboration, releasing Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On), a classical version of Twain’s 1998 hit. It serves as the first single off Bocelli’s upcoming Duets album.

The song was unveiled on July 12th and exhibits the fusion of Bocelli’s famous Italian tenor voice with Twain’s country-pop style in a new take on the much-loved ballad.

Shania Twain's initial From This Moment On achieved great popularity, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching number one on the Adult Contemporary chart. It also made it to number six on the United States Hot Country Songs component chart.

In this new version, the 65-year-old Bocelli sings the opening verse in Italian, while Twain, who is 58, joins him during the chorus. They alternate lines throughout the single, giving birth to a powerful and emotional performance over simple instrumentation.

What to expect from Andrea Bocelli's new Duets album?

Bocelli’s Duets album is slated for release on October 25th, featuring collaborations with various top-rated artists like Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Sofia Carson, Hans Zimmer, and more. It also includes several previously released duets with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Sarah Brightman, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and Virginia Bocelli, among others.

The album is set to have 32 tracks. According to People, Andrea Bocelli states about the Duets album that when two voices come together as one through music, something special happens. He highlighted that these moments sometimes connect two singers in such a way that even their souls are bonded.

He stated, "To mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time. Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet. We singers are in constant search of colleagues able to give life to this alchemy."

In honor of this announcement about his new album, Bocelli will perform three concerts in Lajatico, Italy, on July 15th, 17th, and 19th. The concerts will feature performances from other musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Johnny Depp, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Eros Ramazzotti, Sofia Carson, and Jon Batiste, among many others.

The shows will be covered in an upcoming film directed by Sam Wrench called Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which is expected to hit theaters this fall.

