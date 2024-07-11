The Perfect Couple Trailer: Nicole Kidman Leads Netflix's Murder Mystery Based On Elin Hilderbrand’s Eponymous Book

The seemingly perfect Winbury family is more than meets the eye!

The Perfect Couple centers around one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, led by Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, Tag Winbury (Liev Schrieber). The happy couple are planning the perfect wedding for their son, but when a suspicious body surfaces at the venue—the family secrets start to unravel!

The Perfect Couple trailer

The Netflix series is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s eponymous book, which centers around a murder mystery connected to the wealthy Winbury family in Nantucket. Set to Franki Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You, the trailer starts with Kidman and Schrieber’s characters being the happily married couple of 29 years.

When their son Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) decides to marry Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), the mother takes on wedding responsibilities in full swing! But what seems like a perfect day gets spoiled when a dead body surfaces mysteriously—putting the entire family under police radar.

At one point in the trailer, Dakota Fanning, who plays Benji’s sister, shares a family insight with Amelia: “The key to this family is just stay on the periphery. Where it’s safe.” This statement signifies that the family has problems and secrets beneath the pretentious and happy surface.

The Cast of The Perfect Couple

If you are not sold by the intriguing storyline, wait until you learn about the star-studded cast! Kidman and Schrieber are joined by Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, Eve Hewson, Ishaan Khattar, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

From Bird Box, director Susanne Bier will also serve as director and executive producer on the six-episode season. The original book author, Hilderbrand, is an executive producer on the series along with showrunner Jenna Lamia, Shawn Levy, and Josh Barry (representing 21 Laps Entertainment).

The Moulin Rouge actress is an executive producer with Per Saari for Blossom Films. Lastly, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady are also on board, representing The Jackal Group.

The Perfect Couple will be released on Netflix on September 5.