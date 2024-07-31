Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor can't contain their excitement as celeb photographer Rohan Shrestha shoots Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood icon Ryan Reynolds recently did a photoshoot with Indian celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. This shoot comes during the release of his much-awaited film Deadpool & Wolverine. Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Ananya Panday took to social media to share their reactions.

Bollywood celebs praise Rohan Shrestha for shooting Ryan Reynolds

Rohan Shrestha, who has previously photographed stars like Oprah Winfrey and Lionel Messi, recently added Ryan Reynolds to his impressive portfolio. Shrestha captured Reynolds in his signature black-and-white style, creating a series of striking portraits. Upon sharing the photos, numerous Bollywood celebrities quickly reacted in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh wrote, “When it Ryans, it pours.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “You shot one of the guys from Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place!!!”

Ananya Panday reacted with multiple shocked faces, clapping hands, and heart emojis. Malaika Arora exclaimed, “Toooo good.” Ileana D’Cruz simply wrote, “Dude!!!” accompanied by fire emojis.

Other celebrities such as Sanya Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty, and Siddhant Chaturvedi also praised the photographer in the comments section.

Rohan Shrestha bonds with Ryan Reynolds over THIS topic

Along with the post, Rohan also shared a story about bonding with Ryan Reynolds over his early role in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place. Divulging details about the chat, Shreshta told Variety, "The first thing I spoke to him about was a show that he was a part of when he was much younger."

He continued, “I told him about his character Berg and how I used to watch that growing up in India. He laughed and said, ‘Oh, that’s awesome, man, that’s still one of my most favorite roles that I’ve played."

Shrestha further added, "He’s genuinely nice and funny. He made everybody on the crew laugh. For me personally, I was kind of nervous just because it’s always nervy to shoot someone you’re in awe of."

Rohan Shrestha and Ryan Reynolds on the work front

Rohan Shrestha’s impressive portfolio features striking portraits of India’s top celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and many more.

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds is enjoying the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that has delighted Marvel and superhero fans alike. The movie has received acclaim from both critics and audiences, thanks to its signature blend of Deadpool’s dark humor and Wolverine’s charisma.

