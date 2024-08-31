Who Has Katy Perry Dated in the Past? All You Need to Know About Her Relationship History

Katy Perry is a total powerhouse with her powerful voice and bold style, she has indeed made a lasting impact on pop culture.

Quirky California girl turned global megastar, Perry has pushed the boundaries of both sound and image throughout her career.

From hit singles such as I Kissed a Girl to Roar and Firework, she has come to establish herself as an inspiration and a gutsy performer who does not hold herself back from being outspoken with her views.

It is also true that her relationships have been just as much a part of her story as her songs, with her dating several musicians before getting engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

so, let's take a walk through her past relationships and see who's made the list as she herself once said, “I fall in love every time. And I don't really fall in love a lot, but when I do, I fall hard.”

Justin York

Before Katy Perry's reign as a pop phenomenon began, she had a brief but significant romance with Justin York, the older brother of Paramore's guitarist, Taylor York. Katy was introduced to Justin through mutual friends at school when she was 17.

Their relationship lasted from 2002 to 2003. This period marked an early, notable chapter in Perry's life, offering her initial experiences of love before her career took off. Although the relationship was short-lived, it was the beginning of her journey through both her personal and professional life.

Matt Thiessen

In the year 2003, the Roar singer started dating Matt Thiessen, the lead guitarist of the Christian rock band Relient K. The mutual love for music led to an extremely close attachment between the two, and even on stage, during the performance of the band, there reportedly used to be a lot of PDA.

Their love affair continued from the year 2003 to 2005 and was an important part of the singer's childhood. As far as their love life is concerned, it did come to an end, but the musical preference became a trademark feature of the time that they shared.

Johnny Lewis

From 2005 to 2006, a pre-fame Katy Perry dated Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis. The highly charged relationship remains one of the more talked-about periods in Perry's life before she reached super fame.

She later used this experience as an influence for her two hit singles, Circle the Drain and The One That Got Away. Their romance ended as both were working hard on their growing careers. Reportedly, Katy was badly shocked when Lewis died tragically in 2012 after falling from the rooftop following an incident with his elderly landlord.

Mika

In September 2008, Katy Perry began a brief romance with British Lebanese pop singer Mika. The two met when Perry contributed to Mika's 2009 song I See You, and it was their lively temperaments that brewed the romance.

Despite the chemistry and shared flair for flamboyant pop, this relationship would last only a few months before they broke things off later that same year.

Travie McCoy

In 2006, the Teenage Dream singer took up a romance with Travie McCoy, the lead vocalist of Gym Class Heroes. They became closer when she starred in his band's music video for Cupid's Chokehold.

As her career was getting hot with singles like I Kissed a Girl, their on-again, off-again relationship went through challenges. Reportedly, her eventual break-up with McCoy in 2008 resulted from his struggles with drug addiction and insecure feelings about his role in her life.

A brief romance with James Valentine and Benji Madden in the same year

The Firework singer had also briefly dated James Valentine, the guitarist from Maroon 5, in 2009. Tabloids took notice of them when they were spotted together in Los Angeles, but the romance lasted just weeks.

Later that year, she also briefly dated the Good Charlotte rock musician Benji Madden. The couple had started dating in February of that year and immediately found a connection with the spotlight after the public after-parties of the Grammy Awards. Despite all the news covering their affair, she was only in a relationship with him for a few months.

Josh Groban

The early part of 2009 had Katy Perry linked to a possible romance with Josh Groban, but the reps managed to downplay the rumors pretty fast. However, Groban claimed the friendship was platonic.

Reportedly, Perry has termed Groban "the one that got away," suggesting a deep affection for the friendship that never really translated into any serious romance that could have sewed an album. They were introduced to each other through mutual friends and shared a close friendship, though the relationship remained platonic.

Russell Brand

The Dark Horse artist and Russell Brand met while working on Get Him to the Greek and started dating in the fall of 2009. Their romance led them to get engaged on New Year's Eve, then to a Hindu wedding on October 23, 2010, which was held in Rajasthan, India.

But amidst that initial euphoria, their marriage did pose its problems, considering the conflicting demands of their careers, aside from the artist's hesitation to start a family. The couple divorced in 2012, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to Brand.

Baptiste Giabiconi

French model Baptiste Giabiconi is one of the most famous, and Perry's very brief romance with him took place in 2012. They were first spotted together at Paris Fashion Week, which generated a lot of news about their dating. However, despite the speculation, the relationship did not last and ended after only a few months.

Jared Leto

The Roar singer was rumored, in 2014, to have had a brief connection with actor-cum-singer Jared Leto. As per many sources, speculations on their love life began once they were spotted together during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. However, the rumors of their romance, though hyped, remained unconfirmed and short-lived, ending on amicable grounds.

Riff Raff

Perry also had a short-lived romance with Houston rapper Riff Raff. The two had a short romance that became highly noticed whenever they created such an iconic moment on the red carpet at the 2014 VMAs, paying tribute to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim outfits. That was perhaps the height of the romance. However, shortly afterward, the romance proved to be short-lived, going for only a few weeks before they grew apart and have kept a distance ever since.

Robert Ackroyd

In 2012, the Part of Me singer dated Robert Ackroyd, the British guitarist for Florence + the Machine. The brief romance began at Coachella when it surfaced that they bombarded affection displays. They only lasted a few months. Years later, Perry said that she wasn't ready for serious commitment then, looking back on the brief romance in an interview with USA Today.

John Mayer

Katy Perry and John Mayer began their off-and-on love affair in August 2012, after being introduced at a benefit concert. The chemistry was high between them which led to a two-year tumultuous love affair. After a brief break-up in 2013, the two continued to see each other before finally calling it quits in February 2014.

Proof of their scorching hot love was provided when they both collaborated on the single Who You Love. Mayer said later in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that he wanted to leave all the specifications of their breakup private, though he did say he was happier now.

Diplo

It was reported that Katy and DJ Diplo were together when they were seen together at the 2014 Coachella Music Festival. Though they lasted together just one month. During their month-long relationship, they still had several public appearances which showcased their brief love affair. After keeping most of their romance very private, their sudden split in March 2015 really came as a surprise to many.

Robert Pattinson

In 2012, the Swish Swish singer's tight friendship with Robert Pattinson drove a bunch of dating rumors. Again and again, it was reported, with her and Pattinson popping up everywhere around town, but neither Perry nor Pattinson ever said they were anything more than friends.

No romantic relationship was ever confirmed but it was always speculated and the two really did seem to be attached and gave way to a friendship that lasted close to ten years.

Orlando Bloom

The Rise singer and the actor Orlando Bloom reportedly met for the first time in 2013 but didn't reunite until the CAA Golden Globes after-party at Sunset Tower back in January 2016. The two stayed together until February 2017 when they decided to break up.

However, they redecorated their love in March 2018 again. On February 14, 2019, they announced that they were committed to marry through matching Instagram posts. And since then their love story has only continued to blossom.

As of now, Perry and Bloom are together and seem happy, continuing to share their lives and love.

