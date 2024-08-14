‘Anything Could Happen’: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast Eyes a Third Movie

Almost three decades after the original, Beetlejuice is back with a highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film reunites fans with Michael Keaton's iconic ghost, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. While a full-fledged franchise could be on the horizon, Tommy Harper is focused on making one "really good movie."

Whether a third film follows remains to be seen, as Tim Burton is more interested in recapturing the original's spirit rather than expanding into a franchise. Fans will soon find out if the sequel lives up to the original.

The sequel, set to hit screens in 2019, raises questions about the potential for a third film or even a franchise, something the Beetlejuice team is uncertain about.

"We haven't discussed where it could go from here; we just talked about making one really good movie," producer Tommy Harper says. "Make it the best you can, and then anything could happen."

Tim Burton, however, seems reluctant about the idea of a Beetlejuice franchise or comparing the sequel to the original. "I don't know. That would make me sound like William Castle or something—'the biggest, the greatest, the most fabulous motion picture since Glen or Glenda!'" Burton says. "I just feel good; it was done with the spirit and feel of the original. In that sense, it was a very positive experience for me."

In 1988, the first movie introduced us to Michael Keaton's Ghost with the Most, who was summoned by a recently deceased couple to frighten away the new occupants, the Deetz family. After Lydia Deetz's teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) tangles with the ghoul in Beetlejuice 2, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Deetzes descend once again upon that fateful house in Winter River.

What would a possible third movie look like? The director rarely ventures into franchises, with classic films such as Edward Scissorhands and Mars Attacks not even receiving sequels despite fans' requests. It is possible for “anything to happen,” as Harper says.

Winona Ryder returns as Lydia, as does Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's stepmother, Delia, along with Ortega and Keaton. Among the new cast members are Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe, Mulholland Drive actor Justin Theroux, and The Matrix actress Monica Bellucci. September 6 is the release date for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

