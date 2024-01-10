Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt almost twin at the Governors Awards red carpet; make a powerful case in black
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt managed to steal the spotlight at the 14th Governors Awards in strikingly similar black gowns. Join us as we decode their mirroring looks from the night.
Today's piece of Who Wore It Best features two timeless divas, Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt. The actresses made heads turn on the red carpet of the 14th Governors Awards in almost similar-looking black floor-length gowns on Tuesday.
Join us as we explore their opulent looks from the awards night that honored Angela Bassett, Carol Littleton, Mel Brooks, and more on January 9.
Margot Robbie ditched Pink for Black and we love it for her
The Australian actress, who has been dubbed as the real-life Barbie since she starred in the titular role in Greta Gerwig’s film, was spotted turning heads in pink outfits at several award shows and red-carpet appearances lately. Her latest red carpet appearance, however, departed her signature Barbie-core fashion for good.
Margot Robbie appeared in style in a stunning black gown at the 14th Governors Awards that took place on Tuesday. Her choice of outfit for the night was a black dress with a silver embellished plunging neckline and two daring incisions at the waist.
To complete the look, Robbie donned matching diamond jewelry that would give any common man a run for their money. Kwait jewels decorated her wrist and fingers while a pair of 1950s Fred Leighton diamond and platinum waterfall earnings further elevated her look.
Emily Blunt stuns in a V-neck black dress by Miu Miu
Emily Blunt made the Governors Awards red carpet her runway when she arrived in a Miu Miu ensemble at the ceremony. The Oppenheimer actress stunned in a long black gown with a plunging V-neck and silver embellishments that originated at the bust and extended to the back of Emily’s neck.
To top off the look, Blunt, 40 opted for classic Tiffany and Co jewelry. Her side parted wavy brown locks were let loose for the night which complimented her overall look.
Margot Robbie or Emily Blunt - Who won the fashion face-off?
Both the ladies were a sight to behold in their almost identical looks on the Governors Award red carpet. With their mirroring classic black and silver ensemble and nude makeup, the leading ladies looked nothing short of magical. Sadly, we cannot name one of them as the winner of the fashion face-off. We had fun decoding their looks for you, though.
The two actresses recently owned the Golden Globes Awards night with Margot opting for a custom Giorgio Armani dress in the color pink and Emily Blunt rocking a metallic gold dress.
