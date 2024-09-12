Jennifer Lopez Eyeing For Iconic L.A. Azria Estate Amid Split From Ben Affleck; Details Inside

Jennifer Lopez is considering making a significant investment in her real estate portfolio following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer-actress is in negotiations to buy the renowned Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, a stunning property known for its grandeur and celebrity history. However, the purchase is not as simple as it appears, with legal and financial hurdles to overcome.

According to TMZ, Lopez is currently in talks to purchase the Azria Estate, a 30,000-square-foot mansion listed for $55 million. However, J Lo is reportedly attempting to significantly reduce the price, with the ultimate goal of a deal worth $30 million to $39 million.

This luxurious estate, previously owned by the late Max Azria, a fashion mogul and founder of the BCBG brand, has 14 bedrooms and sits on three acres of prime Los Angeles real estate. It includes large gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, an infinity pool with a sauna, an in-home theater, and a game room. Despite the estate's lavish amenities, securing it may prove difficult.

While Lopez appears to be close to a deal, the current ownership structure complicates matters. The estate was auctioned earlier this year, with billionaire investor Ron Burkle placing the winning bid of $30 million. However, Burkle is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Lubov Azria, Max Azria's widow, over an alleged breach of contract in the sale.

The legal dispute has been ongoing since May, and it is posing some challenges to Lopez's potential purchase. J Lo, who reportedly renewed her interest in the estate in August, has toured it several times in recent weeks. She is currently negotiating with both Burkle and Lubov Azria in the hopes of resolving the issue and closing the sale.

Jennifer Lopez has a few personal connections to the Azria Estate, which may be driving her interest in purchasing the property. The mansion not only served as a filming location for her film Atlas, but Lopez also paid a visit to the estate in March of this year while house hunting with Affleck. While the couple has since split up, Lopez's attraction to the opulent property is undeniably strong.

Furthermore, the estate is located in a highly sought-after neighborhood, sharing a property line with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mansion, which was recently listed for $61 million. Other well-known neighbors include designer Tom Ford, tech entrepreneur Sean Parker, and music executive Jimmy Iovine.

