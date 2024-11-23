‘As The Sun Sets On…’:The Conjuring Couple Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga Bid Adieu After Filming Final Chapter

What once began sending shivers down your spine has now become an emotional farewell. The couple who were seen in The Conjuring Universe Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are filming their final sequences on the set of the franchise's final movie, Last Rites.

Taking his emotions to social media, the Midway actor recalled how he and Farmiga have been together for many years and also how the film franchise has garnered heavy attention towards it.

“As the sun sets on the Conjuring franchise…I am overwhelmed," Patrick Wilson stated.

He then went on to add his gracious thanks to all the fans who pushed the franchise forward with its horrifying entries and the people who have “contributed to the making of these films.”

Coming to talk about his onscreen wife, Farmiga, Wilson noted, "Our fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. I adore you."

Further talking about the efforts of Michael Chaves, the filmmaker who is behind previous Conjuring installments, Wilson stated that he has “beautifully” managed to put the story on screen, while also stating that he can't wait to watch what comes next in the final movie.

Patrick Wilson, also mentioned James Wan, Peter Safran, and others, appreciating them for their efforts.

Previous to his post, the actress from The Boy in the Striped Pajamas had uploaded a heartfelt goodbye post for Patrick Wilson.

Having a framed wedding photo of herself alongside Wilson in the characters of Ed and Lorraine, she wrote, "Roundabout 5,000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said 'I do' to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

Farmiga’s expressive emotions could be noticed in her post as she mentioned that in another few hours, Wilson would be off the set, “shave off his side burns” and bid farewell to their fake marriage forever.

Both the actors first appeared together in the 2013 flick The Conjuring. Over the years, Wilson and Farmiga have amazingly carried their roles in follow-up movies.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released on September 5, 2025.

