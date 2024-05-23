Ayo Edebiri Scraps Jennifer Lopez Beef Rumors Saying ‘That Would Be Like Mr Bean and Mick Jagger Beefing': Deets

Ayo Edebiri, a young and new talent in the Hollywood film industry, was seen hosting Saturday Night Live a few months ago. However, the guest on the same February episode was none other than Jennifer Lopez, with whom Edebiri had landed in an online controversy.

During her recent interview, The Bear star clarified what exactly went down between J.Lo and herself.

Ayo Edebiri about Jennifer Lopez

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ayo Edebiri spoke about how Jennifer Lopez handled the whole potential online controversy in a “very chill” way.

The controversy comes from a resurfaced 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, where the Bottoms actress had made some strong statements about the popular songstress.

When the host of the podcast, Laci Mosley, claimed that J.Lo’s “whole career is one long scam,” Edebiri put her thoughts forward, stating, “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her.”

She further went on to say that the Let's Get Loud singer thinks that "she's still good" even when she is not on those tracks. The Abbott Elementary star then added that a number of "write-ups of the songs" state that Jennifer Lopez "didn't have time to make it to the studio" or she "was busy," while asking, "Doing what? Not singing, obviously."

This podcast had come up online ahead of their SNL together, which also led to rumors that Edebiri and Lopez were having a feud behind the scenes of SNL. However, Edebiri debunked the rumors, telling Vanity Fair that if the reports of beef were true, “that would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing, and I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo! She was very chill and nice about it.”

Jennifer Lopez talks about the podcast

Although Edbebiri made some serious claims during the Scam Goddes podcast, Jennifer Lopez, who has been in the industry for too long, didn't stress about it.

In her interview with Variety back in February, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer stated that Edebiri had apologized to her and broke down in tears.

This happened in the dressing room of Saturday Night Live.

As per Lopez, Edebiri was “mortified and very sweet,” and the actress had come to meet Lopez in her dressing room, having “tears in her eyes.”

J.Lo further added that the young star expressed “how terrible it was that she had said those things,” and that Edebiri felt bad about it and also loved Lopez’s performance “because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform.”

“I’m so f**king sorry; it was so awful of me,” said Edebiri, as per Jennifer Lopez.

However, Lopez herself did not mind those words, calling the podcast “funny” and also stating, “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career.”

Lopez was on the SNL as a musical guest following the rollout of her then-latest album, This Is Me... Now.

