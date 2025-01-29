Back in Action Dominates Netflix Charts, Could Enter All-Time Top 10

The action-packed film Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, has held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 movies for 11 consecutive days.

The movie continues to outperform other popular films like Ad Vitam and Despicable Me 2, as well as recent arrivals like You Gotta Believe and Scream VI.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Back in Action marks Cameron Diaz’s return to the screen after years away from Hollywood. The film follows former CIA agents Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who have built a quiet life with their children in Atlanta.

Their past catches up with them after a nightclub fight exposes their identities, forcing them to flee to England and recover a powerful device before it falls into the wrong hands.

While it may seem normal for a big-budget film with A-list stars to dominate the Netflix charts, an 11-day streak is rare. The only movie to achieve a longer run in recent months was Carry-On, which held the No. 1 spot for 21 days. In 2024, only three films, The Union, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Hit Man managed 10-day streaks.

Compared to previous years, Back in Action is among a select group of Netflix movies to achieve this milestone. The last film to do so was You People in 2023, while others like Leave the World Behind and Extraction 2 managed 13-day streaks.

If Back in Action continues its run, it could surpass several major Netflix films. If it holds No. 1 until February 5, it would match Don’t Look Up and Spenser Confidential, which stayed on top for 18 days. Only Carry-On has done better in Netflix history with its 21-day record.

In terms of total views, Back in Action is already performing well. In just two days, it accumulated 46.8 million views. If it continues its strong performance, it could reach Netflix’s all-time Top 10 list, where movies like Red Notice (230.9 million views) and Don’t Look Up (171.4 million views) sit.

With Back in Action making waves early in the year, Netflix is off to a strong start in 2025. Upcoming movies like Here (starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright) and Kinda Pregnant (starring Amy Schumer) could challenge its top spot, but for now, Back in Action remains the dominant film on the platform. If it keeps up its momentum, it could make Netflix history as one of its biggest hits.

