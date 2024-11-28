Barry Keoghan Earns Ringo Starr's Stamp Of Approval To Play Him In The Beatles Biopic Helmed By Sam Mendes: 'I Think It's Great'

Barry Keoghan has reportedly landed the role of Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles biopic, and the former couldn't be more delighted. The Saltburn actor is reportedly appearing in the four-part biopic by helmed Sam Mendes.

However, no official casting announcement has been made yet. The iconic drummer himself feels that Keoghan would simply slay his part as Starr. The veteran artist told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, I think it's great. I think he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

Starr explained that an actor playing a musician must find their own rhythm and style, so just learning the basis right should be enough if The Banshees of Inisherin star is to play the part. He said, "You gotta let them get their own feel."

Starr further elaborated, "I did a MasterClass, and we were talking about, 'You know, I'm not asking you to play like me, but you have to have this movement that you can do this stuff."

As per Mendes, the four-part biopic will tell the story of each of the four Beatles members from their own perspectives, that of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal is also rumored to be cast as Paul McCartney. Recently, he told GQ, "I would love to be involved, but there’s nothing set in stone." Harris Dickinson, on the other hand, who might appear as John Lennon, has left it for speculations, neither denying nor acknowledging his participation in the biopics.

Though not many details of the four films have been released, Sony Pictures Entertainment has promised a thrilling set of films, each delving deep into the lives and achievements of the four members of The Beatles while also intersecting with each other's storylines. All four features are slated for a 2027 simultaneous release.

