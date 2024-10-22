Sabrina Carpenter Flirts With Rumored Boyfriend Barry Keoghan At Recent Concert; Actor Fans Himself To Cool Down

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their romance known to two stadiums of people this past weekend when the Saltburn actor attended the singer's shows in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday and in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday. During her Raleigh concert, the Short ‘n Sweet singer gave her rumored boyfriend a very flirty shoutout while performing one of her songs.

Fans filmed her singing, “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up,” instead of the original Juno line, “I hear you knocking, baby, come on up.” They also captured the actor’s reaction to a suggestive part of another song during Carpenter’s Charlottesville show. Members of the crowd filmed Keoghan fanning himself while listening to Bed Chem.

This track is strongly believed to be about his sexual chemistry with the Disney alum.

He seemingly confirmed the theory when he called it his favorite song from her latest album in his August Instagram story. “BED CHEM my fave just saying m’darlin @sabrinacarpenter” he wrote over Carpenter’s sultry album cover image at the time.

The pair sparked breakup rumors in the same month, shortly before he posted that Instagram story. A source told People at the time that their romance was “on and off.”

Carpenter, who recruited Keoghan to act in the music video for her hit single Please, Please, Please, spoke about working with him to The Guardian, telling the outlet she felt “very honored” to collaborate with “such a great actor.”

During a conversation with W Magazine in September, she made it clear that she wasn’t deliberately trying to put her private life up for public discussion. The singer said that she understands why people are interested, but instead of expecting her to address the rumors, they can listen to her music and decide for themselves what the songs are about.

Carpenter, who has been on her Short ‘n Sweet Tour since last month, will perform in Atlanta next on October 22. She’ll wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour in Los Angeles on November 15 before taking it overseas in March next year.

