Beyoncé Shares Personal Struggles with Pregnancy Complications in New Documentary

In her Netflix documentary Homecoming, Beyoncé opened up about a difficult chapter in her life: her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. She shared the serious health challenges she faced, including preeclampsia, a rare and potentially dangerous pregnancy complication.

In Homecoming, which documents her preparation for her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, Beyoncé reflected on her unexpected pregnancy journey. She revealed that her health complications included preeclampsia, a condition marked by high blood pressure that can lead to organ damage. Describing her experience, Beyoncé said, "I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had high blood pressure, developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and one of my babies’ heartbeats paused a few times, requiring an emergency C-section."

According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, symptoms can include high blood pressure, headaches, swelling, and protein in the urine, affecting 5 to 8% of births in the U.S. Tragically, this condition accounts for thousands of maternal and infant deaths each year. African-American women, like Beyoncé, face a higher risk of pregnancy-related health issues, with the CDC reporting that they are three to four times more likely to die from such complications than white women.

In her documentary, Beyoncé also shared her struggles with postpartum recovery. Returning to the stage after giving birth, she noted, "There were days that I thought I'd never be the same…my strength and endurance would never be the same." This sentiment reflects a deeply personal journey of healing and adjustment.

Beyoncé previously discussed the experience in a 2018 Vogue interview, sharing that it left her in "survival mode." She connected with other parents who have gone through similar experiences, embracing her body's changes and prioritizing self-care during her recovery.

Homecoming offers fans a closer look at Beyoncé’s resilience as she returned to performing after her challenging pregnancy. Her story sheds light on the realities many mothers face and the importance of self-love in the journey to recovery.

