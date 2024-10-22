Bill Maher Admits To Not Having 'Age-Appropriate' Dating Choices; Says THIS To People Who Disapprove

Bill Maher is here to disassociate himself from the world's belief system, as the highly acclaimed host recently talked about his dating choices while also sharing his views about marriage. The Real Time with Bill Maher host also opened up, stating that he is not interested in dating someone; however, even if he chooses to, he doesn't go for women who are around his age.

While making an appearance on The Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast, Maher, 68, revealed that he isn't looking for anyone to date at present. Further talking to the podcast hosts, Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, he stressed that his unavailability makes him even more attractive to women.

"Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass,” Maher stated, while also adding that he would have never thought of it that at his current age, “my dating is not age-appropriate.”

Somewhere around the interview, the host, Michael, asked the political commentator if his love interests are “perceived in an unorthodox context,” who usually happen to be younger than what he should be dating. To which Maher replied that they are not only perceived, “they literally are."

The topic of dating younger women rose since the time Bill Maher was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with Noor Alfallah.

For those who do not know, Alfallah is Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, and as per PEOPLE, who reported the words of a source, the two had gone on several dates recently, including the October 5, 2024, Los Angeles one.

The source had even confirmed that it’s a very early stage of their dating period.

After confessing the idea of his dating style during the recent podcast interview on October 20, 2024, Maher asked the listeners to follow their hearts and let him follow his lifestyle without bothering each other.

Further talking about marriage, Bill Maher went on to add that he doesn't “believe” in that concept, also adding that talking about it is tough as he doesn't want to share his personal life on air.

However, he cleared the clouds, stating that although people may not get it, he chooses to stay unmarried, which is the way that works for him the best.

The comedian also encouraged the listeners to make their own decisions and not follow societal expectations of getting married and having children.

