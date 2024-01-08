Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell reveal why they didn't immediately agree to compose for Barbie; Watch

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell reflected on their journey with the song What Was I Made For? in the backstage interview at the Golden Globes - a music that surprisingly made its way onto the Barbie movie soundtrack. Both artists emphasized their initial surprise and delight at being a part of such a production, emphasizing the surreal aspect of their Golden Globe wins. “We knew it would speak to us, but we didn't know if we could make something good. That's really all it is, I have to say,” Billie shared.

The duo discussed how they approach collaborations, highlighting the significance of finding a unique viewpoint to contribute to a project. Finneas stated his initial delight for the picture after learning that Greta Gerwig would direct and Margot Robbie would produce. He said, “I just remember being like, this movie is going to be huge.” However, it wasn't until they saw an early screening that the song's meaning became evident to them, connecting well beyond their initial expectations.

Unveiling honesty through songwriting

Billie Eilish discussed the songwriting process, recalling the moment in Finneas' studio when the words unexpectedly poured out. The intense emotions in the lyrics, especially in the second stanza regarding the character Ken, caught them off guard. They were able to be vulnerable during the songwriting process, and Billie Eilish remarked that the level of honesty attained in What Was I Made For? would not have been feasible if they had set out to be purposely open from the start. “I've said this before, but I 100% think that song would never have been able to be written had we not been able to be less vulnerable,” Billie said.

Finneas revealed a candid story from a post-COVID Grammy event in which they described their hesitancy to attend what appeared to be a low-key party but turned out to be a loud rave. The event brought to light the bizarre aspect of their sudden popularity during the epidemic, as well as the unforeseen twists and turns in their journey.

Dedicating an award to hopelessness: Billie Eilish's powerful message

Billie Eilish received the Chairman's Award at the Palm Springs Film Awards for her song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. Eilish dedicated the award to individuals feeling pessimism and existential dread in her acceptance speech. She recognized her advantages while also discussing her personal challenges with figuring out her position in the world. Eilish encouraged individuals who were feeling lost to be patient with themselves, emphasizing that the trip was worthwhile.

Eilish also addressed the inaccuracies, underlining that the film is emotive and deals with existential issues. The song, meant as Barbie's heart song, adds to the emotional ending of the film and represents the character's human experience, worry, and mortality.

The unintended personal connection: Billie Eilish's revelation

While discussing the composition process, Eilish and Finneas acknowledged that the first connection to the character in the film was not immediately clear. Eilish understood the strong personal connection only after the song was composed. The surprising discovery left her feeling as if a spell had been cast on her, emphasizing the power of artistic expression to reveal buried feelings.

