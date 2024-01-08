Did Poor Things steal Barbie's thunder at the 2024 Golden Globes? See as Emma Stone's movie wins Best Motion Picture

Poor Things triumphed over Barbie to win Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category at the Golden Globes Awards 2024 and the team's acceptance speech was the highlight of the night.

Poor Things was up against Air, The Holdovers, May December, American Fiction, and the iconic Barbie.

Experts predicted Barbie as a sure-shot winner of this category of awards but the 300-member voting board at the Golden Globes had a pleasant surprise for both the contender and the fans.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left disappointed as Emma Stone starrer The Poor Things clenched the award for Best Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes earlier tonight.

When the Poor Things cast and creatives took center stage at the Golden Globes, it was equal bits chaotic and heartwarming. Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos took Bruce Springsteen by surprise as he shouted him out on having the same birthday as his (September 23).

“I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night. We have the same birthday, 23rd of September. He's been my hero since I grew up,” he said.

Springsteen was in attendance courtesy of his song Addicted to Romance from the film She Came To Me being nominated for the Original Score category.

After thanking his childhood icon, Lanthimos went on to thank his team of the Poor Things. “Thank you everybody who worked on the film, people in Searchlight, the people that produced the film and made it happen. The actors, wonderful actors, Bruce Springsteen for making me grow up the way I did,” he said.

‘Emma is the Best’ says Poor Things director

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunited for Poor Things and the former had sweet things to say about his actress at the Golden Globes. Emma Stone stood right behind Yorgos with the team of Poor Things as he made the acceptance speech for the Best Picture Award in the Musical Comedy Category. Lanthimos saved the best for the last as he concluded by thanking Emma Stone. “Emma, you know she won, she's the best,” he said.

Emma Stone who won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical tonight had previously worked with Yorgos Lanthimos in The Favorite in 2018.

