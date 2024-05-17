ACM Awards 2024: Jason Aldean Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Tobey Keith With Emotional Rendition Of Should've Been A Cowboy

Jason Aldean expressed his warm tribute to Toby Keith at the 2024 ACM Awards. Jason said he is honored to pay tribute to his beloved friend Keith who passed away of stomach cancer at 62 on February 5 this year.

He performed Toby’s music on stage which streamed live on Amazon Prime Video this May. Other musical artists also performed at the music award ceremony.

Jason Aldean paid heartfelt tribute to Toby Keith at ACM Awards 2024

Jason Aldean expressed his heartfelt tribute to his late friend, musician Tobey Keith at the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, Thursday night.

"Honored to pay tribute to my friend, the one and only @tobykeith with a special performance of "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the @acmawards. Join me as we celebrate his legacy and the mark he left on country music," he wrote over a photo of Keith in the announcement.

Advertisement

According to People, the 1993 song is Keith’s first single ever released and is from his debut self-titled album released the same year.

Moreover, the live music show also featured energetic live performances by the popular artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini with Stick Season singer Noah Kahan, and Post Malone, marking his ACMs debut performance.

The 2024 ACM Awards is currently live streaming on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas, United States.

Jason Aldean’s heart-touching performance brought Toby Keith’s family to tears

Renowned artist Jason Aldean sang an acoustic version of Keith's Should've Been a Cowboy in his performance at the music award ceremony.

This made Keith's family including wife Tricia Lucus, daughters Shelley and Krystal, followed by son Stelen and his wife Haley Covel to shed tears. They watched him perform from the audience.

Meanwhile, Nate Smith, the New male artist of the year nominee also performed on Thursday night of the ACM Awards. Other singers namely Avril Lavigne and Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and host Reba McEntire also performed live.

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Old Dominion Bags Group Of the Year

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Here's A Look At The Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The Night