Blair Witch Project: Why The Producer Says We've Been Watching The Wrong Version All Along

For over 25 years, fans have been watching The Blair Witch Project thinking it was the original version. The film was released in 1999 and became a huge hit with its unique found footage style. It made nearly $250 million worldwide. But Mike Monello, one of the film’s producers, says the home video version we’ve been watching isn’t the original one.

This news has excited horror fans who want to see the film as it was meant to be. So, what’s the story behind this and why is it important? Let’s find out.

The wrong version for 25 years

Mike Monello recently took to X (Formerly Twitter) to explain a surprising fact about The Blair Witch Project. He shared that the version of The Blair Witch Project we’ve watched for 25 years isn’t the one filmmakers wanted. In 1999, films were transferred to video differently than today. The movie was moved from 35mm film to video.

Monello explained that the 35mm negative used wasn’t the original camera negative. This difference made The Blair Witch Project look wrong on video. The colors, motion, and rounded corners were off. The video versions didn’t show the film as it was meant to be seen.

The mistake in the home video version

Monello explained, "In 1999, films were not made for video, so there was no standard way to transfer them. They transferred the 35mm film negative to video, but this negative wasn't the original camera film. Because of this, the home video version is incorrect. It has off colors, unusual motion, and rounded corners that don't look like either a home video or the original film."

The correct version is coming soon

Fans of The Blair Witch Project have something exciting to look forward to. This November, Second Sight Films will release a special Blu-ray edition of the movie. This new version is correctly transferred from the original film elements. Mike Monello is thrilled about this release. He said, “This is the FIRST (and for now, the ONLY) edition of the film to be properly transferred for home video release. It finally looks the way it did when we were editing it. The way we wanted it to look.”

However, this new edition will be a Region B disc. This means it will only play on Blu-ray players that can read Region B discs. Monello acknowledged that this might disappoint some fans but noted that contracts and legal issues are preventing a wider release. He added that this edition could potentially be released in the US, but that decision is up to Lionsgate.

Upcoming reboots and streaming

In 2016, a reboot sequel of The Blair Project came out, directed by Adam Wingard. The film continued the story and updated the franchise for new horror fans. Another reboot sequel is now being made by Blumhouse Productions, a famous horror studio.

If you want to watch the originals, both The Blair Witch Project and the 2016 reboot are available to stream on Prime Video. The new Blu-ray release will let fans see the film as it was meant to be seen, with all its original effects and details.

The film’s legacy

The Blair Witch Project made a huge impact in 1999. It used the found-footage style to create a chilling and realistic horror story. The film is about three film students who disappear while filming a documentary on the Blair Witch legend. The only thing that was found later was their footage.

This new Blu-ray edition is more than a simple re-release. It’s a chance to watch The Blair Witch Project the way the filmmakers meant it to be seen. With the correct version, fans will get to experience the film’s true look and feel.

