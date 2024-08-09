Kinds of Kindness Home Release: Digital Streaming, Blu-ray, and DVD Details Revealed

Kinds of Kindness is a prime example of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' unique approach. The film is notable for its straightforward and honest representation, which embodies Lanthimos' distinct style of filmmaking. While this picture may appear easy, it is an accurate illustration of the aspects that constitute his work.

Lanthimos has garnered surprising popular success, particularly with his latter works. Poor Things was a significant box office success and even received recognition at the Academy Awards, indicating a larger popularity than some may have expected. This achievement, combined with the critical praise for The Favorite in 2018, signals a pivot in Lanthimos' career.

Lanthimos, who is renowned for his strange and unique aesthetic, is becoming more well-known to general audiences. His ability to go from more unusual and esoteric films to ones that appeal to a larger audience shows how influential he is becoming in the film business.

That was, at least, the situation before his responding with "Kinds of Kindness" in June of this year, which could have easily been interpreted as a direct jab at his just discovered fame. You only need to look at the synopsis, after all:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable that centers on three characters: a woman searching for a special someone who has a special ability and is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader; a policeman concerned that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and appears to be a different person; and a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life.

Witney Seibold said in her film review that, while Yorgos Lanthimos' most recent film may not be his finest, it does reflect his most distinct approach. This innovative approach was obvious in the film's dismal box office result, which totaled only $13 million worldwide.

Despite containing a star-studded ensemble including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, the film's fairly esoteric appeal failed to garner a large audience. This represents Lanthimos and Emma Stone's third consecutive cooperation, following their prior successful films together.

While no precise date has been set for when the film will be accessible on streaming services, the digital release provides a convenient alternative for individuals who prefer to enjoy movies at home.

