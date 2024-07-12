Blake Lively Thanks Husband Ryan Reynolds For Her New Look While Jokingly Referencing Deadpool & Wolverine

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are known to celebrate and joke about each other all over the internet. In her recent post, the actress, however, thanked her husband for a really sweet gesture.

Lively will be next seen in a drama movie called It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively’s social media post

It isn’t anything new for the fans of Blake Lively to notice a reference to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, somewhere around her post. In her recent social media upload, the actress donned a new look and shared a few inspiring words with her followers.

The Shallows actress was seen wearing a chic Bode look. Surprisingly, she also wore a shirt of her husband. On Instagram, she shared the picture, while also thanking Ryan Reynolds.

In her caption, Lively wrote, “A month of flower fashion has begun.” She went on to say that she does all her press tours as an excuse to make flower arrangements and to also bake and scrapbook her memories.

The Gossip Girl actress went on to thank people who helped her come up with this new look, as she tagged Bode and also the Deadpool actor and the father of her four children, Ryan Reynolds.

As per the actress’ post, she had layered the Free Guy actor’s shirt with her suit in the image, which Lively referred to as “full Lily Bloom style.”

Lily Bloom is the character that Blake Lively will be seen playing in her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us. The movie is based on the 2016 novel of the same name.

While she detailed the inspiration for her new look, she also made a joke referencing Reynolds's highly anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine, stating that she had heard that she was the inspiration behind Wade Wilson in the MCU film.

About Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us

Both stars are set to impress the box office with their upcoming releases. While Ryan Reynolds will be seen reprising his most prestigious role as Deadpool in the Marvel Studios film, fans of Blake Lively are all hyped up to watch her on-screen in It Ends With Us.

Lively will be seen along with Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and more acclaimed actors in the romantic drama film. A few rumors on the internet also suggest that Blake Lively might make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool.

The MCU movie will hit theaters on July 26, 2024, while It Ends With Us is set to release on August 9 this year.

