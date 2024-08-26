Bradley Cooper Reportedly Attended Taylor Swift’s Pool Party with Daughter; Blake Lively & More There

Bradley Cooper and his 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, were recently spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s luxurious pool party at her $17 million Rhode Island mansion. Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show Cooper and his daughter on the balcony of Swift’s grand holiday house, eagerly watching the event.

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, father to Lea De Seine and ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, was seen smiling warmly at the event, with Lea reaching out to him. Cooper was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and cap. It’s unclear whether his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, joined them for the party.

Among the guests who spent time on Taylor Swift’s property in Rhode Island were Bradley Cooper, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. In the pictures, Swift was seen in her balcony having the company of Kelce and the Mahomes family.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who are popular celebrities showed PDA at Taylor Swift’s pool party before entering the mansion. Also in attendance were Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, his wife Kylie, and their children. This party came in preparation for the close of Swift’s European Eras Tour leg in London.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 34, took advantage of his long weekend break to spend time together in Rhode Island. The Kansas City Chiefs, with their opening game against the Baltimore Ravens set for September 5, had a brief respite before Travis and his team returned for a Monday morning meeting. The couple, who have been dating for about a year, have fueled wedding rumors with their recent Rhode Island getaway.

Photos of Swift and Kelce on the balcony, enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, have gone viral. They were spotted in casual outfits like shorts, T-shirts, and flowy dresses, relaxing after their busy schedules. Taylor recently completed her Eras Tour concerts in Europe, and Kelce has been busy with preseason practices.

While the couple is gearing up for their next commitments—Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular season and Swift with the North American leg of her Eras Tour—they continue to find time for each other and express their affection.

Rumors about their engagement gained traction after Swift flashed a ring on her left hand during a concert at Wimbledon Stadium in London, which fans speculated might be an engagement ring. An insider later mentioned that Swift and Kelce are discussing a prenuptial agreement.

As the speculation grows, the couple was recently seen in Germany, hinting at a possible wedding destination. According to a source close to them, Kelce wanted to spend as much time as possible with Swift before returning to football. They plan to stay together from August 21 to November 13, during Swift’s break from touring. The couple has been staying at Kelce’s $6 million, 17,000-square-foot house in Kansas during the NFL season.

