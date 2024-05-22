Comic Book That Inspired Dune: Part Two Technology Revealed

French comic artist Philippe Druillet stands out popularly for his imaginative portrayal of Lovecraftian worlds, notably in the 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane, as noticed by his greatest work. Set 800 years post The Great Fear, it tracks Lone Sloane, a space traveler after he’s captured by a cosmic entity, leading to a more surreal journey through the stunning and horrifying realms.

Druillet’s vivid art depicts an unimaginable world, from alien citadels to vast technological wastelands, populated with intricately detailed beings blurring the lines between man and machine. His storytelling pushes sci-fi horror to extremes, prioritizing more cosmic visuals over the conventional narration to provoke.

Druillet’s Lone Sloane meets Herbert’s Dune: A fusion of futuristic worlds

As Sloane starts the journey through space, encountering civilizations grappling with technology’s wonders and dangers, Druillet’s world exudes a futuristic absurdity. The similar themes of grandeur and consequences echo in Frank Hervert’s Dune series, spanning epochs of empire rise and fall, messianic figures, and transformative holy wars. However it wasn’t that easy despite their different and unique approaches, the convergence of these worlds was more look like inevitable.

Denis Villeneuve, who is a fan of both Herbert and Druillet, facilitated this fusion. He drew the inspiration from an unsettling piece of technology in The 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane transforming it into Dune: Part Two.

Exploring the artistry of Dune part two

The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two explores Villeneuve's creative process during the making of Dune: Part Two, delving into the environmental artistry that shapes the film's expansive, tactile world, including costume designs, overlooked props, and digital effects that bring Arrakis to life. Among these insights is a closer look into the Harkonnen base at the Arakeen fortress, where Count Rabban (Dave Bautista) throws a temper tantrum as his control over the desert planet gradually slips. The centerpiece of these scenes is a massive holographic console, dubbed the Solido Console, where Rabban tracks the position of his fleet in real time to monitor progress on Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two producer Tanya Lapointe explains how Villeneuve was inspired by tech from The 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane for the Harkonnen console operators' facial devices. Villeneuve enhanced the eerie design, which appears glued to the skin, blending flesh and machine and eroding humanity. "I've been haunted by this image for 45 years," he said, noting its complexity and how it dehumanizes people, reflecting Harkonnen society's reduction of individuals to mere cogs in a machine.

