Britney Spears’ Online Presence Sparks Concern Over Her Music Comeback: Reports

Britney Spears has been quite active on social media, providing her fans with every little update of her life. However, some recent posts on the musician’s Instagram account have raised concerns amongst her well-wishers and close ones, who are worried about Spears’ musical comeback.

The Toxic crooner celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, and taking to her public account, the singer-dancer announced that she did not turn her age; instead, she turned 5 and will be beginning kindergarten the next day.

In her video, where the caption was just an emoji of a flower, the Hollywood star was heard saying, “It’s my birthday; I’m not turning 42; I’m turning 5 this year, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.” In the footage shared on her Instagram, Spears also went on to say her age wrong.

It was previously reported that the pop icon was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. In early footage dropped by the musician, she confirmed that she has shifted to Mexico due to Paparazzi always following her.

She revealed, “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ close friends spoke to the media portal, claiming that she hadn’t relocated but was just having fun and being silly. One of the sources quoted to Page Six: “Britney didn’t actually move to Mexico... she was just having fun and being silly.”

Moreover, Mark Vincent Kaplan, lawyer of Spears’ second husband, stated, “I think we’ve all learned that, when it comes to Britney’s decisions, it’s very fluid for her.” He further said, “I don’t think you can put too much weight into it until you can see, after the fact, what’s occurred.”

However, the Circus singer claimed she is going house hunting in Mexico. She revealed, “I’m so blessed !!! I’m house hunting, and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you, Jesus, for a place so far away from America !!!”

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she is officially divorced for the third time from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

