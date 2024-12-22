Britney Spears Reacts To Online Bullying; Says 'I'm So Damn Sick Of People Saying...'

Britney Spears opened up about being bullied online for the dance and entertainment videos she put up on her Instagram account. The musician revealed that the comments below her videos have saddened her and affected her deeply.

In her message to her fans and trolls, Spears claimed that she almost missed her beach vacation due to the “severe sadness,” but the oceans made her loosen up.

In her Instagram, the singer shared a carousel post that included a video of herself sailing on the boat. Other slides included multiple motivational quotes.

In the lengthy caption, the Princess of Pop wrote, “Another excursion but this time a smaller boat !!! Honestly, I like the smaller one way better. I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things... if they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a fucking miracle from God that I played and danced, period.”

She stated, “I didn’t think I was gonna go at all. I was that sad... but immediately I saw the ocean, the small little hotel that looks like an apartment, and the breakfast table inside the pool !!!”

In recent times, the Criminal crooner has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of herself dancing at her residence in Mexico. Previously, the Toxic singer has slammed Ozzy Osbourne, who called out the musician for outing her entertainment videos.

Reacting to the mean comments over her social media presence, Spears went on to say, “I’m so damn sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f–k off and don’t watch it !!!”

Previously, the media reports stated that the singer’s online presence has sparked concerns about her musical comeback. At the time of Spears’ 43rd birthday, the pop icon shared a video of herself claiming she is turning 5 instead of her real age. Moreover, the singer also mentioned her age as 42 instead of 43.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has time and again defended herself over the videos she posts online.

