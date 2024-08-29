Brooke Shield Reveals Daughter Grier Wore Her 'First Wedding Dress' as Her Graduation Gown; Deets Inside

Grier Henchy, 18, decided to graduate from high school in 2024 wearing her mother Brooke Shields' first wedding gown. Updated to fit Grier's style, the dress was first worn by Shields at her 1997 nuptials to tennis pro, Andre Agassi. The gown's original poofy details were eliminated, and a strapless style was added.

The final appearance was praised by Shields, 59, who said, "She looked great in it." Grier, who, along with her 21-year-old sister Rowan, recently enrolled in Wake Forest University, felt honored by her daughter's decision and valued the effort.

PEOPLE magazine reported this week that Brooke Shields and her children, Rowan and Grier, shared details about their home life. Rowan and Grier's father is Shields' second husband, Chris Henchy. During the interview, Shields discussed her children's freedom to explore her wardrobe.

Shields, who is currently adjusting to having an empty nest, stated that she allows her children to wear anything from her closet. She explained that she believes no item should be off-limits, seeing it as a way to give her clothes new life. Shields stated that she finds it rewarding to see her children wear these pieces rather than leaving them unused.

According to Brooke Shields, she doesn't base her wardrobe decisions on antiques or valuable auctions. Rather, she derives immense satisfaction from witnessing her clothes being worn and valued by her offspring. Shields clarified that she finds that this practice keeps the memories connected to her clothes relevant and alive.

She cited the dress she wore to marry her ex-husband Andre Agassi, from whom she separated in 1999, as one noteworthy example. Shields talked about how important it was to her that her daughters decided to dress in her signature pieces. She considered it a means of paying tribute to the past and keeping the memories associated with those unique clothes.

Shields' daughter Rowan made headlines in 2021 when she decided to attend her high school prom in one of her mother's famous dresses. Shields first wore the dress, designed by Richard Tyler, to the Golden Globes in 1998. Rowan described how she discovered the dress while searching through her mother's old wardrobe in New York.

She was initially searching through the clothes for a TikTok video when she came across the red dress. Rowan recalled that she was looking for a prom dress but didn't want to spend too much time looking. She reasoned that maybe they could use something from her mother's collection.

After discovering the red dress, Rowan decided to try it on and discovered that it only required a few adjustments to fit her properly. Despite having to slightly adjust the dress around the chest, she was pleased with the end result and chose to pair it with a Hollywood wave hairstyle.

Although Brooke Shields was happy with the result, she pointed out that it might not have gone over well if she had proposed wearing the red dress herself. She was glad Rowan found and selected the dress on her own.

Shields recalled a previous incident involving her red dress and her agency, which had advised her that it might have a negative effect on her acting career. Shields bravely wore the dress in spite of their reservations, and eventually red carpet looks at the Golden Globes became common.

