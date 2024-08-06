Brooke Shields is Ready to Bid Goodbye to THIS Iconic Pair of Jeans That Created Controversy in the '80s

Brooke Shields, the iconic actress, is known for many things, including her controversial 1980s jeans look. Now, she’s set to bid farewell to those iconic jeans. According to People, the 59-year-old actress will be participating in Studio Auctions' upcoming event, From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can't Refuse.

Shields is auctioning off the jeans she wore in her infamous 1980 Calvin Klein ad campaign. The auction will also feature memorabilia from popular film series like Alien and Star Wars, along with artifacts from movie legends such as Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean.

Among the personal belongings Brooke Shields will be showcasing are her Calvin Klein trousers, her script from the 1980 movie The Blue Lagoon, and her high school cheerleading sweater. Speaking about the auction, Shields shared her sentiments with People, focusing on her CK pants:

"I am going to be an empty nester! I’m really depressed. However, I’m currently organizing all of my belongings and closets and preparing to part with some of my prized possessions, including my Calvin Klein trousers. Can you believe I once had such a tiny waist? It’s astonishing! I hope someone finds these as significant and enjoyable as I have. I’m excited for someone to display them!”

When the 1980 commercial debuted, Brooke Shields was just fifteen years old. The controversial tagline, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins?" sparked criticism due to her age. In 2023, Shields revealed on Katie Couric's Now What? podcast that her mother had preserved three of the original pairs from the ad. While two pairs remain in her possession, one has been donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Burbank, California, event will be televised live for bidders worldwide. Pre-bidding begins on August 20 at StudioAuctions.com.

