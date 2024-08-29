Brooke Shields Reveals She's 'Terrified to Be an Empty Nester'; Talks About Her Daughter 'Distinct Big Personalities'

Brooke Shields is feeling emotional as a mom because her babies are all about to move out to follow their paths in life.

Rowan, 21, is a senior at Wake Forest University, where her younger sister Grier, 18, will soon be joining as a senior.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress talked about how she will miss them! The Pretty Baby actress revealed how every one of them has “distinct big personalities” which keeps the house interesting.

So, what are these personalities? As per the star, Rowan has golden retriever energy and she “bounces around. She’s got energy. She’s funny.”

As for Grier, she said that her younger daughter is like “an Abyssinian cat” who is “very poised. She’s pristine and put together.”

The 59-year-old revealed that she’s “terrified to be an empty nester” But she isn’t the only one worried. Grier said that she shares her mother’s sentiments and then some!

She said, “I’m worried about me, just as much as I’m worried about her.” As for Rowan, she explained the situation at home, saying, “Feelings are fraught. I mean I’ve already done it and she was a mess. I think she’s really busy now which is good.”

Then she added a cheeky little thing, “Off record, I’m hoping you and Dad rekindle the flame.”

Today, Brooke Shields is proud of the young women her daughters have become. But the Blue Lagoon star explained her complicated feelings about them.

She said, “All of a sudden, they’re not yours anyone. When you realize they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again.”

She elaborated more and said that it was like entering a new sort of relationship. As a mother, she had protected them so that “they could become who they are…”

Grier stepped in to say that now her mom feels like a friend who still disciplines them. She also added, “I feel like we’re much closer.”

Grier also revealed that her older sister will always have her back no matter what. And if I need her to have my back, she will.” As expected, Mom Shields got emotional after witnessing the bond between her children.

She further echoed Grier’s words about them having each other’s backs and added, “They’re both tough and strong-willed. The world is not going to undo them.”

It’s clear that the mom of two is proud of the children she has raised and is excited about what’s ahead for them. But she is going to miss them.

Yet, she won’t be all alone in her nest, there’s their dog, Tuzi, who will stay with her!

Brook Shields is a rich woman. As per celebrity Net Worth she has a whopping wealth of $40 million that she shares with Chris Henchy, her husband, who is also an entrepreneur and producer.

She began her professional career when she was just 11 months old. In fact, as per MARCA, she was so successful that Ford Models had to create a separate section just to manage her career separately from the adult models!

By the time she was 16, she was earning $10,000 a day and had become a Vogue cover model. She was also the youngest model to appear for the famous magazine.

Over the years, she has starred in films, TV shows, and has theater work on her resume as well, which shows her versatility. It will be interesting to see what the star does next now that she’s a self-proclaimed empty nester!

