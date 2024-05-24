'Can't Wait To Give It': Lady Gaga Teases New Music; Addresses Telephone Sequel Rumors With Beyonce

With the release of Cowboy Carter, fans of both Lady Gaga and Beyonce were eagerly waiting for the sequel of Telephone. However, the disappointed followers of the Bad Romance singer recently felt their hopes high, as she finally addressed the second entry, while also hinting at new music.

Lady Gaga speaks of Telephone sequel

Lady Gaga who is about to star alongside the great Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, was present at the premiere of her film Gaga Chromatica Ball. During the premiere, in Los Angeles, the LoveGame artist addressed the Telephone sequel.

She stated that she is always open to working with Queen Bey and always wants to give the fans what they want.

While talking to ET, she further went on to say, "I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it."

Talking about her seventh studio album, Lady Gaga also stated that she “Can’t wait to give it to the fans."

Then speaking of an expected release date, she went on to add, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

For the ones who are eagerly waiting for an update on a Telephone sequel, the House of Gucci actress stated that she would like to pick up the phone, whenever Queen Bey calls. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Lady Gaga about her movie

Gaga Chromatica Ball is a concert film that follows the songstress during her Los Angeles leg of the Chromatica Ball Tour 2022.

Advertisement

The movie that shows her act at the Dodger Stadium featuring her grand hits along with the new song from her latest album Chromatica premiered on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Speaking of her new concert film, the spectacular artist expressed her excitement while stating, “There's only so much you can see at a stadium and we are so laser-focused on everything."

The aforementioned movie gives the fans of Gaga an up close and personal look at how things work during a concert. From fashion to planning, the fans will be taken through all of the struggle that goes behind in the making.

While having hopes that her fans would enjoy this film, Lady Gaga added, “It's just an experience that really you can't replicate unless you see it in this film,” calling it a film having a “never-before-seen experience."

Gaga Chromatica Ball will be premiered on HBO this Saturday. The movie will be then available to stream on Max.

ALSO READ: Revisiting Lady Gaga's viral Met Gala moment: 4 times she stripped down to unveil a stunning look in black lingerie