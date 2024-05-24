Mad Max Creator George Miller Hints At Casting Lady Gaga As Villain Of Next Movie; Says, 'Whatever She Tries, She's Fantastic'

The latest adventure in the Mad Max franchise is set to release in theaters soon. However, its director, George Miller, has already started planning a future movie.

Talking about the next Mad Max movie, he recently hinted at having a pop icon in it. Who would it be? Let‘s learn….

Lady Gaga in Mad Max

George Miller is all set to surprise the excited fans with his work. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the upcoming and one of the most anticipated movies will depict the events happening before the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road.

Well, The Witches of Eastwick director doesn't seem to stop from surprising everyone, as recently he hinted at a future role and having the fabulous Lady Gaga portray it.

During his interview with BuzzFeed, Miller was asked about his future Mad Max movie plan and the pop diva he would like to see in it. His answer? It was as exciting as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. George Miller came up with a name that has recently gripped the Hollywood film industry: Lady Gaga.

"Well, I've got to say I'm a huge fan of Lady Gaga," he stated. Further, he also said, "Whatever she tries, she's fantastic," adding that everything the star has previously done "has really blown" him.

George Miller suggested including Gaga at the Canadian red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

About Lady Gaga

After impressing everyone with her dreamy voice, Lady Gaga became a part of a dream for many, portraying her fabulous acting skills on screen. Starring alongside Bradley Cooper in the romantic musical movie A Star is Born, her acting talent shined not just in Hollywood but all around the globe.

She then came ahead with another of the legendary movies, House of Gucci. This time, she starred with some of the most acclaimed actors, including Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, and more.

It’s still uncertain if we will actually see Lady Gaga take on the role of a villain in the Mad Max franchise, but we are all in for her upcoming thriller, for which she has already made a stir amongst moviegoers.

This time, acting alongside the great Joaquin Phoenix, we will see her talent in Joker: Folie à Deux. However, a story taken from Detective Comics, Joker: Folie à Deux, would be a musical thriller.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit screens on May 24, 2024.

