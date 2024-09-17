Cardi B Reveals How to Avoid Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth to Her Third Kid; 'Y’all Dragged Me Down When...'

After childbirth, Cardi B’s recovery has been quite different this time around as she welcomes her third baby. The WAP hitmaker reflected on her postpartum journey on Thursday, September 12, and shared how her attitude towards postnatal recovery has changed.

In one of her posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B said that she has been focusing on cardio exercises and avoiding heavy lifting, muscle straining, or squatting, all in an effort to stay active. She explained that staying physically active helps her prevent postpartum depression because it keeps her mind occupied. For Cardi B, fitness is a key part of her recovery.

Responding to a fan, she wrote, "I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting, none of that… just cardio. Sometimes, to avoid postpartum depression, you gotta keep your mind busy, and for me, that’s work and staying active."

Cardi, who shares a three-year-old son, Wave, and a six-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her estranged husband, Offset, also addressed the criticism she received while pregnant. She mentioned that people had previously criticized her for gaining weight, accusing her of using it as an excuse not to return to work.

The Bodak Yellow rapper wrote, "You know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now y’all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working, and now that you see I’m still at it, it’s something else?? So yeah, I’m taking this personal, but it’s FOR ME because either way, y’all are gonna have something to say."

A fan commented on the unwarranted societal pressure on women to bounce back as if childbirth never happened. Cardi acknowledged the pressure but clarified that it has never truly bothered her. Agreeing with the fan, she responded, "I just was never the type to care about snapping back after birth. I don’t know what it is about this time around, but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING." This time, she’s feeling refreshed and ready to take on as much as possible, with big plans ahead.

Cardi B has yet to reveal the name of her newborn daughter, though she has been doting on her little one, whom she described as "cute and tiny."

