Carrie Underwood Set to Return to American Ideal After 20 Years of Her Win? Find Out Here

The famous country music sensation Carrie Underwood is making headlines as she gets ready to return to the stage where it all started–the iconic reality singing show American Idol. Now, after nearly twenty years, the show which propelled her to fame in 2005 when she won the title of the 4th season, is welcoming her back. This time, however, she won't be on the stage but on the judging panel for the upcoming Season 23.

Underwood's journey to American Idol started after she auditioned for it in St. Louis, Missouri, with support from her mother, who drove her to the venue. While remembering her early days, she recalled the moment her journey from being a small-town girl to a national sensation began. "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

After winning the show, Underwood received a lot of work offers and achieved huge success in the music industry. She reached a milestone by selling over 85 million records worldwide and accumulating 28 number-one singles. Not only that, she has won 8 Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 Country Music Association Awards.

After the announcement of her return to the show, Uderwood expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to come to her way which actually gave her fame and helped kickstart her career. "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since," she shared.

Advertisement

The news of Underwood's return was announced on Good Morning America, with a special video featuring her audition journey from her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, to the Idol stage. Fans and industry experts are thrilled to have her as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, praised Underwood's return as a significant moment for American Idol. "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career," Erwich remarked. He emphasized that Underwood's unique perspective as a former contestant and dynamic musical force would enrich the show's appeal.

American Idol originally premiered on Fox and was later revived on ABC. The show is known for discovering new talents from across the country who have different tastes in music. In 2018, when the show came to ABC, it introduced a new group of fans to its history. The show had judges like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie on the panel.

Advertisement

As Underwood is all set to take over the chair as a judge, fans are excited to see what Season 23 will bring. The show is well-known for its dramatic auditions, fierce competition, and star-making moments, in addition to discovering new music talent. As an alumna, Underwood's experience and knowledge of the music industry and its standards will definitely enhance the program.

Ryan Seacrest, who has been an integral part of American Idol since its inception, will return as the host for the upcoming season. With Seacrest's hosting skills and Underwood's musical knowledge, Season 23 will be a memorable chapter in the show's history.

Underwood’s comeback to American Idol is a nostalgic journey full of hope and inspiration for all her fans who have followed her journey from a small town to becoming a superstar.

As Underwood gears for her new endeavour with American Idol, she will have all eyes and attention on her. Her comeback not only celebrates her journey but it also shows American Idol’s commitment in exploring and finding new talents in music.

Advertisement

Season 23 will premiere in Spring 2025.

ALSO READ: Christopher Meloni is Writing Season 5 For Law and Order: Organized Crime; This Special Guest is Set to Make a Cameo