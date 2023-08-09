Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Who is Sword Man? Release date, where to read, plot and more

Chainsaw Man poster

In a week's time, the next chapter of Chainsaw Man will be out. But it seems that fans are still confused about the events from the recent chapter that came out. Titled 'Sword Man,' Chapter 138 opened with Denji going on yet another date. But this meeting was nothing like what he was expecting. So, what transpired between the two? Will there be an action sequence in the new storyline? There is no need to fret as we have got you covered. Here is everything to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 139.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Plot and recap

While proceeding on a date with the girl, Denji was attacked by a roadside man. Instead of getting scared of the man, it was the girl who went on to protect him from the attacker. Denji was shocked as well as surprised. As a result of this, he asked her if she was indeed an enemy. She refuses and continues to sing a song in the middle of a fight. It then turned out that the girl was indeed Fumiko Mifune. She was his junior and a part of the Tokyo Special Division 7 for Public Safety.

She then goes on to tell Denji that she actually liked him. The chapter comes to an end with the entry of one more hero in the scene. Upon asking, Denji finds that this man was the Sword Hybrid from the fight against Makima and Tokyo Special Division 5. But Denji did not understand what a Sword Man was. Now, the next chapter will bring more context to the origins of this new hero. On the other side, Denji's love angle with Fumiko will also fester in the next storyline.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Release date and where to read

As of the time of writing, no break has been announced in the release of the new chapter. According to Viz Media, the final release date of the next Chainsaw Man chapter will be August 16, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates.

FAQs

Why was Chainsaw Man banned?
Through the now-banned account, the mangaka posed to be his fictitious younger sister named Koharu Nagayama. This account was modeled around a third-year elementary school student. As a result, the age mentioned is that of a minor, which goes against the platform's terms. This led to Twitter banning the account.
Is Chainsaw Man 1 season only?
Although season one is still ongoing, it appears that fans will have to wait several months before the second season begins. Thankfully, the series' first cour covered enough material that fans will be able to dive right into the Bomb Girl arc upon the Chainsaw Man anime series' return.
Why Chainsaw Man is 18 plus?
And keeping in mind that Chainsaw Man is unquestionably not the most developed show you'll see. It has a moderate measure of sexual references, and a serious measure of violence, gore, and profanities. It is one of the reasons it isn't reasonable for more youthful youngsters.
