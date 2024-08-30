Channing Tatum Calls Out Ex-wife Jenna Dewan For ‘Delay Tactic’ in Divorce Proceedings

Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan are involved in an ugly legal battle following their divorce case.

The Blink Twice actor has accused his ex-wife Jenna Dewan of deliberately delaying the divorce proceedings, following Dewan's latest petition in their ongoing financial and legal battle.

Dewan has allegedly filed a petition in court stating that Tatum is depriving her of an equal share in the Magic Mike intellectual property, which according to her legal team, was co-financed by Dewan and developed during their marriage. She requested the court to dismiss Tatum's lawyers from their case, just three months before their upcoming trial.

In response to Dewan's accusations, Tatum too filed a court petition asking the court to deny her request since it's nothing but a way to delay their divorce proceedings.

In court documents obtained by E! News and People magazine, Tatum criticised Dewan for this move and called it a 'delay tactic'. He claimed that the move is a "transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention" and ultimately "delay their upcoming divorce trial.” He further denied any accusation of depriving Dewan from “her share of the community assets or income”, as accused by his ex-wife.

The document further stated that Dewan has never been a client at either of the law firms Tatum consulted, making it impossible for them to possess any "confidential information" about her that will put them in an advantageous position in the case.

"In short, Petitioner’s RFO is nothing more than a frivolous filing that has no basis in law or fact, and is solely designed to delay the upcoming trial in this action.” the document read.

The 43-year-old actor also stated in the document that Dewan should repay him $20,000 for the legal fees resulting from her delay, expressing hope that this cost will prevent similar behaviour in the future.

The pair has been engaged in a fierce legal battle since May of this year, in matters pertaining to the rights and shares of Magic Mike, a franchise that began with the 2012 movie of the same name starring Tatum. Both Tatum and his then wife Dewan, acquired the rights of the movie and expanded it to two more sequels, a reality show and a Las Vegas attraction.

In a separate petition filed by Dewan in May 2024, she accused Tatum of putting his earnings from Magic Mike movies into "an irrevocable trust". She also claimed that the licensing rights of Magic Mike were also transferred by Tatum to a third party without her consultation. These accusations were later denied by Tatum in a follow-up document.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met in 2006 on the set of the movie, Step Up. They got married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, whom they co-parent now, in 2013. The couple filed for a divorce in 2018, which was finalized in 2019. Since then, they have been embroiled in a lot of legal battles pertaining to Magic Mike and their divorce case. Currently, Tatum is in a relationship ith actress Zoë Kravitz. The pair got engaged in 2023.

