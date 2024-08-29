‘Attempting To Blur The Lines’: Jenna Dewan Requests To Dismiss Channing Tatum’s Legal Team Over Magic Mike’s Funds Matter

The legal drama between the ex-pair, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, is seemingly heating up. In the latest news of this split, the court filing by Dewan has put allegations against her ex-husband, with whom she shares her daughter Everly.

According to People magazine, in the court filings, the actress has alleged that the Step Up star is “attempting to blur the lines” when it comes to the intellectual property of Magic Mike, which her legal team says was developed when they were together and was financed with their marital capital.

Reportedly, Tatum’s legal team previously claimed that the actor has never hidden funds and denied the actress “her share of the community assets or income.” Dewan had asked for her ex-husband's legal team to be disqualified earlier this month, which Tatum‘s team alleged was a “delay tactic.”

As per the publication, on August 28, the actress’s legal team filed new documents that accused The Vow star of utilizing “every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to a trial.” It was also added that he was “depriving” her of the equal portion of the community estate and Tatum was “prejudicing” each day that this case goes on.

The court filings that were obtained by the publication on August 28 state that Tatum claimed his ex-wife’s filing was curated so that the upcoming trial would be delayed. Since the pair’s divorce filing in 2018, the actor’s attorneys have stated that Tatum has made exhausting efforts to settle all the problems in this situation without “litigation.

Along with it, they state that it was claimed that he made numerous proposals for settlement. He had been part of many "meditations," his lawyers had made several drafts of judgment that were proposed, and Tatum had attempted to solve those problems in a direct manner.

The Lost City star’s court documents were a response to Dewan's August 16 filings requiring his legal team at Glaser Weil and Blank Rome to be dismissed for the upcoming trials because of the conflict of interest for the involvement in selling off parts of his business commodities.

The actress’s request, Tatum’s team wrote, was a “frivolous filing” that did not have any basis in fact or law. And an alleged attempt to turn the court’s attention from her willful breach of discovery deadlines and deposition ordered by the court.

Apart from this, the actor's attorneys claim that Dewan, “should be sanctioned in the sum of $20,000.” It was reportedly stated in the filing by Tatum in response that it was just another delaying strategy so that the case would be prolonged.

Dewan’s documents filed on August 28 mention the involvement of Glaser Weil's with their “marital transactions” in relation to the community’s intellectual property of Magic Mike, which should have been revealed by Tatum's legal team.

Her lawyers have reportedly mentioned that her ex-husband's involvement with a new divorce counsel just five months before the proceedings was “shocking.” It was alleged by them that while they were married, that same company made an "extensive web of LLCs,” which were at least partly owned by the actor solely for conducting business transactions in relation to the community property of Magic Mike.

As per the outlet, the previous filings by Dewan’s attorneys alleged that without her being aware of it, Tatum allegedly transferred a part of Magic Mike's profits to a third party. This allegation is denied by her ex-husband.

