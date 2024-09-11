Chappell Roan Avoids Dating Artists; Reveals New Love Interest And Reflects on Struggles with Identity After Coming Out

Chappell Roan, a rising pop sensation whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, has recently opened up about her dating life, queer identity, and the music industry in a recent interview. She has vowed to never date a fellow artist, primarily because they're "nuts".

Roan engaged in a Rolling Stone cover story where she said she came to a consensus not to date other artists but rather to seek love from the entertainment industry. The 26-year-old singer elaborated on how after sudden exposure and stardom, she gets so disfranchised with herself, impacting tremendously on her emotional relationships.

The Pink Pony Club singer told the publication, "I met this girl that I really like, but can’t commit because I feel like no one understands me. I don’t want to date another artist because they’re f***ing nuts."

Roan finds while she is in a relationship and even when she likes the person, she has a problem with fully falling in love with that person because, in her eyes, they don’t get her. In this case, she does not want to relate romantically with anyone from the entertainment industry. She has revealed her latest love interest is one farthest away from the music industry.

The Hot to Go hitmaker revealed how it felt to be out as a lesbian, which she had previously kept secret until earlier this year. She recalled that her previous heterosexual relationships, were inexplicably awkward, and now, the thought of doing that is so unattractive as she knows she will always be suited to women. She said, "I just wasn’t supposed to be sleeping with men, and now I’m a little repulsed at the thought of even kissing a guy because no one’s going to be as good as girls."

Advertisement

The Good Luck, Babe! singer also delved into how entrenched certain ideas are and that some of them, however unflattering, are so deeply internalized that it is difficult to change, in her case while growing up as a Christian, including the sexual shame she still has. She concurred that she was uncomfortable around more out and visible LGBTQ+ people, but argued it was not due to prejudice that they had against gay people but the society that has a problem with them.

Still, despite recognizing these developments in her personal life, she reached that one point, where she still cannot come to terms with her sexual orientation and, being a lesbian, is still met with certain stigma – the practice of ‘coming out’. Roan admitted that she finds her queer identity difficult to digest, what she calls, "so uncomfortable being gay sometimes.”



“I don’t get why this is such an issue for me. It shouldn’t be, but something’s just going on and I need to just accept that," Chappell Roan concluded as she embarks on a new journey of immense success and self-acceptance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Reveals Fellow Artists Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan Make Her ‘Cry’ for THIS Emotional Reason