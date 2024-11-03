Cardi B Speaks Out Against Donald Trump, Endorses Kamala Harris At Wisconsin Rally: 'Like Kamala, I've Been The Underdog...'

Cardi B came all out in support of Kamala Harris and attacked Donald Trump’s views on women’s rights during a rally held in Milwaukee on November 1 for Harris and Tim Walz. Addressing the audience over a bellowing crowd at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center, Cardi stated that she was inspired to use her platform for Harris.

The Bodak Yellow rapper also wants to elect women to power, describing it as something she has been looking forward to doing her entire life. She mentioned that she had neither backed Trump nor Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, however, it's different this time with Harris joining the race.

She said in her speech, "Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled. Women have to work ten times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one."

Cardi praised Harris for being passionate, compassionate, and clear-eyed about the economic situation and living costs in America, something the rapper, despite international fame, has always been vocal about in various interviews and Instagram Lives.

Expressing her disapproval of Trump’s credentials, Cardi went as far as calling President Trump “Donny Dump.” The rapper even addressed his comments about ‘protecting women’ and accused him of violating women’s rights.

In her opinion, women’s empowerment should encompass a respectful approach to women’s bodies and adequate support, especially in regard to maternal and mental health.

The rap icon said, "People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights. When those rights are threatened, he disappears. If his definition of protection means restricting our choices and ensuring our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!"

She called Trump a “hustler” and alleged him to be taking advantage of the average American. Further, she blasted the tax strategies, unmasking these as ones directed towards reasonable tax cuts for the rich while the rest of Americans remain suffering. She identified him as someone who only cares about getting rich himself.

Cardi B has now officially backed Kamala Harris like other high-profile celebs such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Eminem, Madonna, the Avengers star - Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

